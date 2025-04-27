IPL 2025: MI vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

A resurgent Mumbai Indians will aim to extend their winning streak as they gear up for a crucial mid-table showdown against the ever-dangerous Lucknow Super Giants in Sunday’s IPL 2025 fixture.

Currently sitting fourth and sixth on the points table, MI and LSG are locked at 10 points each, separated only by their net run rate. Both sides have notched up five wins from their nine matches so far, making this clash at the Wankhede Stadium a high-stakes encounter in the race for playoff spots.

Apart from the on-field contest, Mumbai’s scorching heat and draining humidity will also challenge the endurance of players from both sides, adding another layer of complexity to this key match-up.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Team Rankings, Orange & Purple cap standings For Lucknow, their negative net run rate of -0.054 is a concern they’ll look to address. Additionally, much focus will be on their skipper Rishabh Pant, who is yet to find form this season. With only 106 runs across nine matches and frequent changes in his batting position, Pant will be eager to anchor an innings and lead from the front.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs LSG IPL 2025

Although the Wankhede Stadium is known for producing high-scoring encounters, bowlers—especially pacers—have found early success with the new ball, utilizing swing effectively in the initial overs.

VENUE – WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI (IN IPL SINCE 2024) • Matches - 11, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 6 • Avg 1st Inns score – 181/7 • Lowest Total Defended – 169, Highest Target Chased – 197 • 200+ Totals: 6 times in 11 matches | Sixes Per Match - 18 • Pace: Overs% - 71, Wkts – 98, Avg – 29.7, Eco – 9.9, SR – 17.9 Spin: Overs% - 29, Wkts – 33, Avg – 28.6, Eco – 8.1, SR – 21.3

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR-PBKS share points in first rain-abandoned match of the season As the game progresses, the pitch tends to favor batters, making chasing an attractive option. In fact, of the four matches held at this venue so far, teams batting second have emerged victorious in three of them.

Wankede Stadium, Mumbai: IPL T20 stats

Wankhede Stadium key stats Stat Value Matches Played 120 Matches Won Batting First 55 (45.83%) Matches Won Batting Second 65 (54.17%) Matches Won Winning Toss 63 (52.50%) Matches Won Losing Toss 57 (47.50%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 235/1 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Lowest Team Innings 67 (Kolkata Knight Riders) Average Runs per Wicket 27.4 Average Runs per Over 8.58 Average Score Batting First 170.11

The last IPL match here was of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. MI registered back-to-back wins at home as Hardik Pandya and co. got a 9-wicket victory on the night.