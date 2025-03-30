DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Pat Cummins win the toss, elects to bat first

Delhi Capitals (DC) are aiming for another victory as they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an afternoon encounter at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam today. SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and decided to bat first against Delhi.

DC have played just one match so far in IPL 2025, where they faced Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the week. After winning the toss, the Capitals chose to bowl first, and Lucknow posted a challenging total of 209/8, thanks to half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. DC’s response started poorly as they lost four wickets during the powerplay. However, a resilient 48-run stand between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma revived their chase. Later, a crucial cameo from Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh's steady knock helped the team pull off a thrilling one-wicket victory with three balls to spare. In a big boost for the team, KL Rahul, who missed the previous match due to the birth of his first child, is set to return to the playing XI.

As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, they began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at home. Their powerful batting display, led by Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, helped them reach an imposing total of 286/6. SRH's bowlers then held their nerve to restrict the Royals to 242/6, clinching the win by 44 runs. However, their momentum was halted in their second match against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite a solid start, SRH could only manage 190/0, and Lucknow successfully chased the target with five wickets remaining, winning with 23 balls to spare.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs SRH playing 11; Axar and Cummins' captaincy record in IPL This upcoming match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to build on their early performances.

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH Playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul/Sameer Rizvi, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: T Natarajan/Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Simarjeet Singh.

SRH Impact Subs: Adam Zampa

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 3 PM IST today.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast DC vs SRH match with English commentary

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.