DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Pat Cummins win the toss, elects to bat first

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) are aiming for another victory as they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an afternoon encounter at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam today. SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and decided to bat first against Delhi. 
 
DC have played just one match so far in IPL 2025, where they faced Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the week. After winning the toss, the Capitals chose to bowl first, and Lucknow posted a challenging total of 209/8, thanks to half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.  DC’s response started poorly as they lost four wickets during the powerplay. However, a resilient 48-run stand between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma revived their chase. Later, a crucial cameo from Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh's steady knock helped the team pull off a thrilling one-wicket victory with three balls to spare. In a big boost for the team, KL Rahul, who missed the previous match due to the birth of his first child, is set to return to the playing XI.
 
As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, they began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at home. Their powerful batting display, led by Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, helped them reach an imposing total of 286/6. SRH's bowlers then held their nerve to restrict the Royals to 242/6, clinching the win by 44 runs. However, their momentum was halted in their second match against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite a solid start, SRH could only manage 190/0, and Lucknow successfully chased the target with five wickets remaining, winning with 23 balls to spare.
 
This upcoming match promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to build on their early performances. 
 
IPL 2025: DC vs SRH Playing 11 
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul/Sameer Rizvi, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.
 
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: T Natarajan/Mukesh Kumar
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Simarjeet Singh.
 
SRH Impact Subs: Adam Zampa
 
DC vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 3 PM IST today.
 
DC vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
The live telecast for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast DC vs SRH match with English commentary
 
DC vs SRH IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: 
 
The live streaming for the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

3:01 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs SRH LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pat Cummins wins the toss!

SRH skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and has elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in Vishakhapatnam

2:52 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Travis Head vs Mitchell Starc!

Head vs Starc across formats

Innings: 7
Dismissals: 5
Runs 8

2:42 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are just around fifteen minutes away from the coin toss in Vishakhapatnam. It will be interesting to see how the SRH batters respond on the day after a timid outing against LSG last time.

2:26 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Head to Head stats!

DC vs SRH H2H Overall:
Total matches played: 24
DC won: 11
SRH won: 13
No result: 0

2:13 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: SRH looking to get back on track!

SRH have had a mixed start to the season, winning one and losing one match in the season so far. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on the Capitals today.

2:03 PM

IPL 2025 | DC vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Super Sunday begins in Vishakhapatnam!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between DC and SRH. The first of the double header will see Axar Patel's side take on the Sunrisers at their home ground for now. Action to begin at 3:30 PM IST
First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

