IPL 2025 final venue: Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium may host final

According to media reports, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will get the chance to host IPL 2025 grand finale on June 3

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet officially confirmed the venues for the IPL 2025 playoffs — including Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and the final. However, according to Cricbuzz, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host Qualifier 2 and the final, which are set for June 1 and June 3, respectively.
 
The delay in announcing the venues is primarily due to weather-related uncertainties, particularly the movement of the monsoon across India. The BCCI is closely monitoring forecasts to avoid rain disruptions, although early June in Ahmedabad currently appears to be dry. 
  Mumbai is a strong contender to host the first two playoff games, but its selection depends on whether the monsoon arrives early. Heavy rains recently hit the city, and the weather has stayed cloudy. If North Indian cities like Delhi, Jaipur, or Lucknow remain unaffected by monsoon conditions, they may be considered as alternate venues. 
Playoffs unlikely to be played at new venues  The BCCI is unlikely to move the playoffs to entirely new cities. Instead, it will stick to one of the six cities already assigned to host the 17 remaining league-stage matches after the tournament's resumption. This decision is driven mainly by logistical challenges, especially the cost and effort of moving broadcast equipment.
 
Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mohali/Dharamsala were left out of hosting duties post-resumption due to similar operational reasons. Teams such as CSK and SRH, who each had only one home game left, are now playing in Delhi to avoid moving equipment for a single match. Weather concerns and recent border tensions also played a role in eliminating Mohali and Dharamsala from consideration.   
Jaipur has been made the new base for Punjab Kings, who are playing their remaining home games there. This shift also allowed Rajasthan Royals to play their final fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, as it was logistically convenient. Jaipur now hosts three matches, two of which belong to Punjab Kings.
 
Mumbai, however, remains a special case. Its central location makes transporting broadcast infrastructure relatively easy. In fact, the equipment has stayed at the Wankhede Stadium since the last match on May 6, making it feasible for the city to host more games, possibly even some playoff fixtures.

Post-resumption, IPL 2025 will feature 17 matches across six venues — Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Jaipur.
     
First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

