IPL to resume on May 17; final on June 3 after week-long suspension

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on Sunday, 17 May, with the final match scheduled for 3 June.

This comes after the cricket league temporarily suspended matches for a week due to cross-border firing between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 revised schedule, venues, playoffs and final timetable, streaming “After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” BCCI said in a statement. “...The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league,” it added.

This development comes after India and Pakistan announced a complete ceasefire on Saturday evening.

Earlier, 16 matches remained to be played. The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match, which was halted after 10.1 overs at Dharamshala due to escalating tensions between the two countries, is now expected to be played on 24 May in Jaipur, according to the revised BCCI schedule.

