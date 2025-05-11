IPL 2025: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood doubtful for return after resumption

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly following cross-border security threats. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the suspension to ensure the safety of players and stakeholders. However, with a ceasefire announced on May 10, the BCCI is now considering resuming the tournament. The final is still scheduled for May 25 in Kolkata, but the remaining matches will need to be completed within a compressed timeframe.

Overseas Players' Availability

ALSO READ: 'He is not going to retire': Brian Lara on Kohli's retirement rumours The suspension has affected the availability of several overseas players, particularly those from Australia and South Africa, who are key to their respective IPL teams. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final scheduled to begin on June 11 at Lord's, players are prioritizing international commitments over IPL participation. One big miss for RCB, will be Josh Hazlewood whose return is doubtful after the IPL resumes its proceedings.

Australian Players

Pat Cummins: The Australian Test captain, who leads Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, is expected to withdraw from the tournament to prepare for the WTC final.

Mitchell Starc: Playing for Delhi Capitals, Starc has developed a rib injury and may miss the IPL playoffs to focus on the WTC final.

Josh Hazlewood: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler, who has been managing injuries, is likely to leave the IPL to prepare for the WTC final.

Travis Head: Also representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head is expected to prioritize the WTC final over the IPL playoffs.

South African Players

Kagiso Rabada: After serving a one-month suspension for a recreational drug violation, Rabada has been cleared to return to the IPL and is eligible for the WTC final.

Marco Jansen: The Punjab Kings all-rounder is expected to miss the IPL playoffs to focus on the WTC final.

Aiden Markram: The Lucknow Super Giants player is anticipated to withdraw from the IPL playoffs for the WTC final.

Tristan Stubbs: The Delhi Capitals finisher is expected to prioritize the WTC final over the IPL playoffs.

Implications for IPL Teams

The potential absence of these key players could significantly impact their respective teams' performances in the IPL playoffs. Teams like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants, which rely heavily on their overseas stars, may face challenges in their pursuit of the title.

BCCI's Next Steps

The BCCI is closely monitoring the situation and will consult with franchises, broadcasters, sponsors, and government authorities before making a decision on the IPL's resumption. The board aims to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants while completing the tournament within the original schedule.