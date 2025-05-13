IPL 2025: Virat Kohli spotted at UP's Vrindavan ahead of KKR vs RCB match

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, was spotted in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Kohli will represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17 with the RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
He was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma, during the visit. Earlier, the couple was seen at the Mumbai airport just hours after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. WATCH: Virat Kohli video in Vrindavan
#WATCH | #ViratKohli and Anushka Sharma arrive at Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan pic.twitter.com/u6rI5EGLMn— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025