Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Virat Kohli spotted at UP's Vrindavan ahead of KKR vs RCB match

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli spotted at UP's Vrindavan ahead of KKR vs RCB match

Kohli will represent RCB as the IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17 with the RCB vs KKR match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli retired from Test cricket ahead of IND vs ENG Tests

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Photo: Instagram

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, was spotted in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Kohli will represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17 with the RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
 
He was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma, during the visit. Earlier, the couple was seen at the Mumbai airport just hours after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.  WATCH: Virat Kohli video in Vrindavan 
  More to follow...
 
 

More From This Section

IPL 2025

IPL to resume on May 17; final on June 3 after week-long suspension

Hazlewood

IPL 2025: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood doubtful for return after resumption

Hazlewood

IPL 2025: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood doubtful for return after resumption

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players during match number 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala

IPL likely to resume on May 16 or 17, final could be moved out of Kolkata

IPL 2025

Overseas cricketers went back home: Will IPL 2025 resume without them?

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Anushka Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon