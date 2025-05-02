IPL 2025: GT's Jos Buttler 12 runs away from joining elusive IPL list

Gujarat Titans' star batter Jos Buttler is on the brink of reaching a major milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Just 12 runs shy of 4,000 career IPL runs, Buttler is set to become only the fifth overseas cricketer to achieve this feat.

Heading into their next clash, Gujarat Titans (GT) sit comfortably in fourth place on the points table with 12 points from nine games (six wins and three losses). They will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who are struggling at the ninth spot with six points, having won just three of their nine matches so far.

Buttler is also just 2 fours away from completing 400 fours in the IPL, another milestone that the English batter would definitely be proud of. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather forecast, toss stats Buttler's IPL journey so far With 3,988 IPL runs to his name, Buttler currently ranks 18th among the league’s all-time leading run-scorers. He boasts an impressive average of 40.28 and a strike rate of 149.41, with seven centuries and 23 fifties. His highest individual score stands at 124.Buttler is also just 2 fours away from completing 400 fours in the IPL, another milestone that the English batter would definitely be proud of.

Buttler began his IPL journey in 2016 with the Mumbai Indians (MI). During his time there, he accumulated 527 runs at an average of 25.09 and a strike rate of 145.98, registering one half-century with a top score of 77.

However, it was his tenure with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) from 2018 to 2024 that truly defined his IPL legacy. Across 83 matches, he piled up 3,055 runs, making him RR's third-highest run-scorer of all time. His time at the franchise was marked by an average of 41.84, a strike rate of 147+, and a standout record of seven centuries and 18 fifties. His best score remained 124.

One of Buttler’s finest seasons came in IPL 2022, where he secured the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs. He amassed 863 runs in 17 matches, averaging 57.53 with a strike rate of 149, including four centuries and four fifties, and a best of 116.

Now donning the Gujarat Titans jersey in his debut season with the franchise, Buttler continues to impress. With 406 runs in nine innings, he leads GT’s batting charts and ranks fifth overall in the league this season. His current stats include an outstanding average of 81.20, a strike rate of 168.46, and a best of 97 not out, accompanied by four fifties.