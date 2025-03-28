IPL 2025: JioHotstar records historic viewership numbers in opening weekend

The 18th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off in spectacular fashion, breaking all previous viewership records across JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. With a staggering 4,956 crore minutes of cumulative watch time, IPL 2025 has set new benchmarks, reaffirming its status as India’s biggest sporting spectacle.

On JioHotstar, digital viewership for the first three matches soared by 40 per cent compared to last season, fuelled by a 54 per cent surge in Connected TV (CTV) consumption. Meanwhile, television viewership on Star Sports witnessed a 22 per cent increase, attracting over 25.3 crore viewers in the opening weekend alone.

Unprecedented digital growth on JioHotstar

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats JioHotstar recorded a 40 per cent increase in digital viewership over last season during the first three matches, driven by a 54 per cent rise in Connected TV (CTV) consumption. The opening weekend witnessed 137 crore views, with peak concurrency reaching 3.4 crore viewers. The total watch time from the first three matches alone stood at 2,186 crore minutes, highlighting the platform’s growing dominance in live sports streaming.

Massive surge in TV viewership on Star Sports

Television viewership also hit new highs, with BARC data reporting that the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2025 attracted 25.3 crore viewers and delivered 2,770 crore minutes of watch time, marking a 22 per cent growth from the previous season. The average TV rating (TVR) for the first three matches increased by 39 per cent, cementing IPL’s reputation as the ultimate prime-time sports event.

IPL 2025 viewership chart

A groundbreaking start to the season

Sanjog Gupta, chief executive officer – sports, JioStar, expressed that the record-breaking viewership reaffirms IPL’s unparalleled popularity. He attributed the surge to JioStar’s wide platform reach and innovative fan engagement strategies, adding that the tournament had started on an extraordinary note with 4,956 crore minutes of cumulative watch time.

Transforming the fan experience through innovation

Kiran Mani, chief executive officer – digital, JioStar, noted that IPL 2025 is redefining how India interacts with live sports. He stated that the opening weekend demonstrated the power of digital innovation in creating richer, more interactive experiences, allowing fans to connect with the game like never before. He also highlighted that advertisers are leveraging IPL’s deeply engaged audience, fostering more meaningful consumer connections.

IPL 2025: The ultimate destination for advertisers

The growing scale and engagement of IPL 2025 make it a prime opportunity for advertisers. JioStar has partnered with 30 plus leading brands, including My11Circle, Campa Energy, PhonePe, Amazon Prime, SBI, Thums Up, Google Pay, Dream11, Rapido, Parle and Asian Paints.

While linear TV remains a crucial platform for advertisers, JioHotstar is reshaping digital advertising with advanced targeting, personalised ad formats and in-depth audience insights, helping brands maximise their impact.

A revolutionary cricket viewing experience

JioStar is delivering a multi-dimensional viewing experience, featuring 25 plus feeds in 12 languages on Star Sports and JioHotstar. With analysis from 170 plus cricketing experts, fans now have deeper insights and a more engaging viewing experience than ever before.

Interactive features elevate fan engagement

JioHotstar has integrated live chats, polls, predictions and virtual watch parties, making IPL 2025 a community-driven event rather than just a passive viewing experience. The MaxView feature enhances clarity with an edge-to-edge display, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

The campaign ‘Yahaan Sab Possible Hai’, amplified through social media, influencer collaborations and on-ground activations, further enhances fan engagement, making IPL 2025 more immersive than ever.

Exclusive content for every viewer

Catering to diverse audiences, IPL 2025 brings back the Hangout feed, featuring stand-up comedians and digital creators for a quirky, light-hearted commentary experience. Additionally, younger audiences and families can enjoy the Motlu Patlu Presents Super Funday feed, blending cricket with entertainment.

Never miss a moment: The second-screen feature

JioStar has introduced a second-screen engagement feature, ensuring that fans stay updated with every key moment. While watching IPL live on TV, fans can scan a QR code to instantly access key highlights on JioHotstar, making the viewing experience seamless and uninterrupted.