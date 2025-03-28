IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming After securing a victory in their opening match of the Indian Premier Leahue (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will head to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an exciting South Indian rivalry on Friday, March 28 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai's Chepauk.

The outcome of this match will not only give the winning team an early advantage in the standings but also set the tone for the rest of the season, as momentum plays a crucial role in the race to the playoffs. Ahead of this highly anticipated encounter, here’s everything you need to know about the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash, including match timings and venue details.

M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Pitch report for CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

The pitch at Chepauk is expected to support spinners, with a low-scoring game likely. Opting to bowl first would be the preferred choice, and any total above 175 runs would be seen as a competitive score in the middle overs.

M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: IPL T20 stats

The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium has witnessed some unforgettable moments in IPL history. CSK’s record team total of 246/3 against Rajasthan Royals in 2010 still stands, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted the lowest score of 70 in 2019. Suresh Raina holds the record for most runs at the venue, with 1498, and R. Ashwin tops the wicket chart with 50. Murali Vijay’s 127 remains the highest individual score, while Akash Madhwal’s 5/5 is the best bowling performance at the stadium.

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium - Key IPL Stats

MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI (IN T20s SINCE 2024) • Matches - 11, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 8 • Avg 1st Inns score – 168/7 • Lowest Total Defended – 175, Highest Target Chased – 211 • 200+ Totals: 4 times in 11 matches | Sixes Per Match - 13 • Pace: Overs% - 63, Wkts – 87, Avg – 27.1, Eco – 9.0 Spin: Overs% - 37, Wkts – 42, Avg – 26.8, Eco – 7.2

CSK’s Record at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings have a strong record at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, with 52 wins out of 76 matches. Their batting average is 31.11, with a run rate of 8.32, while their bowlers have an average of 23.56 and an economy rate of 7.79. Their solid performance is highlighted by a dominant win rate.

CSK at Chepauk Matches played - 76 Won - 52 Lost - 23 Tied - 1 Batting average - 31.11 | Batting run rate - 8.32 Bowling average - 23.56 | Bowling economy - 7.79

Other key stats for M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai