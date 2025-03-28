IPL's viewership set to grow with JioStar's expansion and strategic goals

On March 22, the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) marked a significant shift in India’s media landscape as the broadcast was revamped under the "mother of all mergers." This Rs 70,352 crore consolidation combined Reliance’s Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India into a single powerhouse. The result: a unified IPL viewing experience now available through JioStar on TV and JioHotstar digitally, consolidating media power and distribution under one entity. This merger signifies the growing dominance of one media giant in the broadcasting sector.

The IPL continues to be a colossal force in India’s sports scene, evolving into a cultural phenomenon that captivates millions of fans for over two months each year. Given this continued rise, it raises the question: will IPL’s viewership keep expanding in the future?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: JioStar records historic viewership numbers in opening weekend Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar Sports, shared his thoughts on this in a conversation with K Shriniwas Rao, Head of Content (Sports) at Times Internet. He mentioned, “Since 2018, when Star initially acquired IPL rights, television viewership has grown by nearly 40%. For such a mature property like the IPL, this shows two key things: First, the immense potential IPL always had to reach new heights; and second, it highlights the vast potential of this market and the room for further growth, provided the possibilities are reimagined.” Gupta emphasized that with JioStar, their goal is to continue this growth trajectory, aiming to engage a billion viewers across various platforms in the upcoming IPL season.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, JioStar’s target is to reach a billion viewers through TV, mobile devices, and connected platforms. Gupta elaborated, "After the merger, IPL is now available across JioStar’s network, covering linear TV, mobile screens, and connected TV. By the end of this IPL season, we aim to reach a billion people, engaging them across all our platforms and offering a variety of hyper-personalized experiences to attract new audiences."

The IPL rights have seen a significant financial commitment over the years. Star Sports initially secured the rights in 2018 for Rs 16,347.50 crore across five seasons. For the 2023-27 cycle, the rights were renewed with Disney Star spending Rs 23,575 crore for linear TV broadcasts in India, while Viacom18 acquired the digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore. Notably, this was the first time the digital rights were valued higher than the linear TV rights.

Gupta also noted that despite the rise in digital consumption, television remains an integral part of the media mix. He stated, “Our growth ambitions for our linear platform, Star Sports, are just as strong as our digital expansion. The sheer number of mobile screens provides far more room for growth compared to living room devices.”

JioStar’s plan for IPL 2025 includes an expansive team of 170 experts, featuring cricket legends and celebrities. The coverage will offer over 25 feeds in 12 different languages to cater to diverse audiences.

Looking beyond the IPL, Gupta highlighted that cricket’s biggest rivalries continue to drive high engagement. He pointed out that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with its intense India-Australia rivalry, set multiple viewership records during the 2024-25 series. “The India-Australia rivalry is now perhaps second only to the India-Pakistan rivalry in terms of cricketing intensity,” Gupta noted, acknowledging its significance, although it lacks the cultural weight of the India-Pakistan contests.

In summary, with its expanded media reach and increasing fan engagement, IPL’s viewership is poised for continued growth, with JioStar playing a pivotal role in this evolution.