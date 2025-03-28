In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the condition of the wicket plays an important role as teams try to create a squad which will favour them as per the wicket condition of their home venue, where they play seven of their 14 games. However, in a bizarre incident during the IPL 2025, Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee denied the request of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team management to curate a pitch that offers assistance to their spinner-heavy team, saying that Eden Gardens will have the same pitch as it always had and there will be no exceptions made, according to media reports.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11; Gaikwad and Patidar's captaincy record His statement met with backlash from fans and cricket experts who called him unprofessional for his stance. Now, amidst the heat, Mukherjee seems to have reversed his stance by saying that no official request had been made to him by KKR’s team management regarding the nature of the wickets at Eden Gardens.

Mukherjee asserts neutral pitch preparation

Mukherjee clarified in an interview with a media outlet that he does not modify the pitch conditions based on any franchise’s request. He stressed that as long as he remains in charge, the pitch will retain its natural characteristics without any external influence. He also pointed out that Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) spinners performed better on the same surface where KKR’s struggled, emphasising that it was not the pitch but the execution of the bowlers that made the difference.

Mukherjee defends his actions

Mukherjee strongly refuted accusations that he had ignored KKR’s requests, asserting that the pitch was prepared strictly in accordance with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regulations. He dismissed the allegations as baseless and stated that those criticising him lacked proper knowledge about pitch preparation. He reiterated that his decisions were guided by official guidelines rather than individual team preferences and that he had never denied anything to KKR, emphasising his longstanding good relations with the franchise.

RCB spinners dominate as KKR struggle

RCB’s bowlers adapted well to the conditions, delivering a match-winning performance, while KKR’s spinners struggled to make an impact while defending a target of 175 runs.

Krunal Pandya played a crucial role for RCB, picking up three wickets for 29 runs in his debut match for the franchise. Meanwhile, Suyash Sharma made an important breakthrough by dismissing Andre Russell for just four runs before the death overs.

On the other hand, KKR’s seasoned spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, failed to deliver the desired results. The duo managed to pick up just one wicket between them, conceding 70 runs in eight overs. Their struggles allowed RCB to comfortably chase the target by the 17th over.

KKR’s strong record at Eden Gardens

Despite their opening-match defeat, KKR has historically maintained a strong record at their home ground. The team has won 52 out of 89 matches played at Eden Gardens, achieving an impressive win percentage of 58.4 per cent.

KKR’s dominance at Eden Gardens was evident during their title-winning 2024 season, where they suffered just two home defeats. Both of these losses came after remarkable run chases by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Their overall track record at the venue suggests that they continue to enjoy a significant home advantage.