Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Eden Gardens curator reverses his stance on pitch controversy with KKR

Eden Gardens curator reverses his stance on pitch controversy with KKR

Curator Sujan Mukherjee stated that no KKR official or player had approached him before the match with any specific pitch requirements

RR vs KKR
KKR (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the condition of the wicket plays an important role as teams try to create a squad which will favour them as per the wicket condition of their home venue, where they play seven of their 14 games. However, in a bizarre incident during the IPL 2025, Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee denied the request of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team management to curate a pitch that offers assistance to their spinner-heavy team, saying that Eden Gardens will have the same pitch as it always had and there will be no exceptions made, according to media reports.
 
His statement met with backlash from fans and cricket experts who called him unprofessional for his stance. Now, amidst the heat, Mukherjee seems to have reversed his stance by saying that no official request had been made to him by KKR’s team management regarding the nature of the wickets at Eden Gardens. 
 
Mukherjee asserts neutral pitch preparation 
Mukherjee clarified in an interview with a media outlet that he does not modify the pitch conditions based on any franchise’s request. He stressed that as long as he remains in charge, the pitch will retain its natural characteristics without any external influence. He also pointed out that Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) spinners performed better on the same surface where KKR’s struggled, emphasising that it was not the pitch but the execution of the bowlers that made the difference.
 
He further stated that no KKR official or player had approached him before the match with any specific pitch requirements. The only conversation he had was with a KKR coach during a practice session, who had enquired about the pitch's behaviour. Mukherjee reportedly responded that the surface would provide some turn while also being conducive to batting. 

Also Read

RR vs KKR HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock inspires KKR to 1st win of the season

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs KKR cricket match live?

IPL 2025: Here's why Sunil Narine not playing KKR vs RR match today?

 
Mukherjee defends his actions 
Mukherjee strongly refuted accusations that he had ignored KKR’s requests, asserting that the pitch was prepared strictly in accordance with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regulations. He dismissed the allegations as baseless and stated that those criticising him lacked proper knowledge about pitch preparation. He reiterated that his decisions were guided by official guidelines rather than individual team preferences and that he had never denied anything to KKR, emphasising his longstanding good relations with the franchise.
 
RCB spinners dominate as KKR struggle 
RCB’s bowlers adapted well to the conditions, delivering a match-winning performance, while KKR’s spinners struggled to make an impact while defending a target of 175 runs.
 
Krunal Pandya played a crucial role for RCB, picking up three wickets for 29 runs in his debut match for the franchise. Meanwhile, Suyash Sharma made an important breakthrough by dismissing Andre Russell for just four runs before the death overs.
 
On the other hand, KKR’s seasoned spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, failed to deliver the desired results. The duo managed to pick up just one wicket between them, conceding 70 runs in eight overs. Their struggles allowed RCB to comfortably chase the target by the 17th over.
 
KKR’s strong record at Eden Gardens 
Despite their opening-match defeat, KKR has historically maintained a strong record at their home ground. The team has won 52 out of 89 matches played at Eden Gardens, achieving an impressive win percentage of 58.4 per cent.
 
KKR’s dominance at Eden Gardens was evident during their title-winning 2024 season, where they suffered just two home defeats. Both of these losses came after remarkable run chases by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Their overall track record at the venue suggests that they continue to enjoy a significant home advantage.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: JioStar records historic viewership numbers in opening weekend

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11; Gaikwad and Patidar's captaincy record

IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is constantly looking to improve his game - Karthik

SRH vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Lucknow get first win of the season, beat SRH by 5 wickets

Topics :Kolkata Knight RidersIndian Premier LeagueAjinkya RahaneEden GardensT20 cricket

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story