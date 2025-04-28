IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans record 3rd highest total at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), continued their dream run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) today at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with their top order of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler powering them to the third highest team total at the venue.
GT, after being invited to bat first by toss winners RR, posted 209 for four on the board after 20 overs, which is the third highest team total at this venue, following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) 217 vs RR during IPL 2023 and RR's 214 for 2 vs SRH in the same match.
This is only the fourth instance of a team posting a 200-plus total on the board in Jaipur during the IPL. Before this, besides GT and SRH, the home team, RR, have also posted a 200-plus total twice at this venue. GT’s previous best score at this venue was 199 for 7, which they scored during IPL 2024.
Highest team totals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in IPL:
|Rank
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RPO
|Inns
|Opposition
|Date
|1
|SRH
|217 for 6
|20
|10.85
|2
|v RR
|7 May 2023
|2
|RR
|214 for 2
|20
|10.7
|1
|v SRH
|7 May 2023
|3
|GT
|209 for 4
|20
|10.45
|1
|v RR
|28 Apr 2025
|4
|RR
|202 for 5
|20
|10.1
|1
|v CSK
|27 Apr 2023
|5
|GT
|199 for 7
|20
|9.95
|2
|v RR
|10 Apr 2024
|6
|RR
|197 for 1
|20
|9.85
|1
|v RCB
|17 May 2008
|7
|RR
|197 for 5
|19.4
|10.01
|2
|v Chargers
|17 Apr 2012
|8
|RR
|196 for 7
|20
|9.8
|1
|v KKR
|1 May 2008
|9
|CSK
|196 for 3
|20
|9.8
|1
|v RR
|9 May 2011
|10
|Chargers
|196 for 2
|20
|9.8
|1
|v RR
|17 Apr 2012
|11
|RR
|196 for 3
|20
|9.8
|1
|v GT
|10 Apr 2024
|12
|DC
|193 for 4
|19.2
|9.98
|2
|v RR
|22 Apr 2019
|13
|RR
|193 for 4
|20
|9.65
|1
|v LSG
|24 Mar 2024
|14
|RR
|191 for 4
|20
|9.55
|1
|v Kings XI
|6 Apr 2012
|15
|RR
|191 for 6
|20
|9.55
|1
|v DC
|22 Apr 2019
|16
|RCB
|189 for 3
|20
|9.45
|1
|v RR
|23 Apr 2012
|17
|RR
|189 for 4
|19.1
|9.86
|2
|v RCB
|6 Apr 2024
|18
|RR
|185 for 5
|20
|9.25
|1
|v DC
|28 Mar 2024
|19
|Kings XI
|184 for 4
|20
|9.2
|1
|v RR
|25 Mar 2019
|20
|RCB
|183 for 3
|20
|9.15
|1
|v RR
|6 Apr 2024