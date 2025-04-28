IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans record 3rd highest total at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL could extend to 94 matches per season starting 2028, says Arun Dhumal The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), continued their dream run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against struggling Rajasthan Royals (RR) today at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with their top order of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler powering them to the third highest team total at the venue.

GT, after being invited to bat first by toss winners RR, posted 209 for four on the board after 20 overs, which is the third highest team total at this venue, following Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) 217 vs RR during IPL 2023 and RR's 214 for 2 vs SRH in the same match.

This is only the fourth instance of a team posting a 200-plus total on the board in Jaipur during the IPL. Before this, besides GT and SRH, the home team, RR, have also posted a 200-plus total twice at this venue. GT’s previous best score at this venue was 199 for 7, which they scored during IPL 2024.

Highest team totals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in IPL: