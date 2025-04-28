IPL 2025: RR vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

RR vs GT playing 11 today: RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak Impact players: Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Impact players: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka Here's what both captains said after toss: Riyan Parag (RR): We'll bowl first. Pretty similar wicket to the one we played against LSG. Should be a good wicket, some low bounce, saw some dew last night so bowling first. Everyone in our team has gone through situations like this and they know how to get out of it. We've had honest talks. Just have to put a game together collectively and hope for a good result. We've played 35 overs of good cricket in the last three games. That's how cruel the IPL is. Shubman Gill (GT): Would've bowled first as well. But it looks like a good wicket. Some grass on the wicket, always nice to see that. We are looking to take each game as it is, not looking at the past. Important to be ruthless in this format. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs GT pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium key stats Rajasthan Royals are facing Gujarat Titans today in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the match home side RR won the toss and opted to bowl first.

RR vs GT broadcast details IPL 2025 RR vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?

The RR vs GT match is scheduled for Saturday, April 28.

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?

The match between RR and GT will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the toss take place for the RR vs GT match in IPL 2025? The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match start? The RR vs GT match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 28.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream the RR vs GT match live in India?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.