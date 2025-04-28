Watch Kohli mock Rahul with 'this is my ground celebration' after RCB win

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs GT pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium key stats Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday registered a crucial win over Delhi Capitals at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium to go to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table. RCB chased the 163-run target set by DC, and once again it was the star batter Virat Kohli who laid the foundation of the chase with his 51-run innings and a 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Krunal Pandya (76 not out). While no real damage was done to the Delhi Capitals’ playoff chances after the loss, it was revenge well taken by the Bengaluru-based franchise, which lost the home game against the same team earlier this season.

Virat Kohli, after the win, took a friendly dig at KL Rahul by imitating his 'this is my ground' celebration. Notably, KL Rahul, who is from Karnataka, scripted the chase for DC vs RCB in their first clash of the season and performed an animated celebration by making an imaginary circle on the ground and thumping his bat in the middle. Now Kohli, who hails from Delhi, returned the favour to Rahul in a not-so-aggressive manner, but it was enough to remind everyone that New Delhi is indeed Kohli’s den. The satisfaction of RCB was clearly visible whenafter the win, took a friendly dig atby imitating his 'this is my ground' celebration. Notably, KL Rahul, who is from Karnataka, scripted the chase for DC vs RCB in their first clash of the season and performed an animated celebration by making an imaginary circle on the ground and thumping his bat in the middle. Now Kohli, who hails from Delhi, returned the favour to Rahul in a not-so-aggressive manner, but it was enough to remind everyone that New Delhi is indeed Kohli’s den.

Check the full video of the Kohli-Rahul interaction after the DC vs RCB match: