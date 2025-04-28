IPL 2025: RR vs GT pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium key stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs GT playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28, in Match number 47 of IPL 2025. This will be a crucial fixture for the home side, who are one loss away from an almost guaranteed exit from the playoff race. On the other hand, if GT manage to win the game, they will have almost one leg in the final four with 14 points under their belt.

So far, the two teams have played six games against each other, with GT winning five of them, including two at this very venue. The inaugural champions RR will now have to fight both form and record on Monday if they wish to walk away with two full points against the table-toppers.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Pitch report for RR vs GT IPL 2025

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. With low bounce and large square boundaries, totals around 170-180 are often tough to chase. Batters must apply themselves, respecting the conditions and building their innings patiently. Bowlers who mix their pace and target hard lengths find good assistance. Spinners could also play a key role as the game progresses. In the last match here, Rajasthan Royals fell short while chasing 181 against Lucknow Super Giants, unable to score nine runs in the final over. Expect another game where smart cricket will be crucial to success.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: IPL T20 stats

RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RR have played 59 games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, out of which they have won 37 matches while losing 22.

GT at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

GT have played just two matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium against RR and have emerged victorious in both of them.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (IN IPL SINCE 2023):

Matches – 12, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 6

Avg 1st Inns score – 179/5 (Run rate – 8.95)

Lowest total defended – 154 | Highest target chased – 215

200+ totals: 3 times in 11 matches | Sixes per match – 14

Pace: Overs per cent – 57, Wkts – 59, Avg – 37.1, Eco – 9.2, SR – 24.3

Spin: Overs per cent – 43, Wkts – 43, Avg – 35.6, Eco – 8.6, SR – 25.0

Winning score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2023):

1st Inns score 180 or above: Matches – 7, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 3

1st Inns score less than 180: Matches – 5, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 3

Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The last IPL match here was Match 36 of IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. In the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. They put a strong total of 180 on the board. In reply, RR, despite leading for the most part in the chase, failed to score nine runs off the last over and fell two short of LSG’s first-innings total.

Other key stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

A total of 59 matches have been played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Teams batting second have won 38 times (64.41 per cent) compared to 21 wins (35.59 per cent) for teams batting first, highlighting a clear chasing advantage. Toss has offered a slight edge, with teams winning the toss securing victory in 30 matches (50.85 per cent), while teams losing the toss have won 29 matches (49.15 per cent).

The highest individual score at the venue is an unbeaten 113 by Virat Kohli for RCB against RR in IPL 2024. The best bowling figures remain 6 for 14 by Sohail Tanvir for RR against CSK in the inaugural IPL season of 2008. The highest team total recorded is 217/6 by SRH against RR in 2023, which also stands as the highest successful chase at this ground. In contrast, the lowest team total is 59 by RR against RCB, also during the 2023 season, showcasing the pitch's unpredictability.

The average runs per wicket at this venue is 28.39, with a scoring rate of 8.14 runs per over. Teams batting first have averaged 161.5 runs at a strike rate of 135.3, while teams batting second have averaged 148.8 runs at a slightly higher strike rate of 135.8. Across all matches, there have been three 200+ team totals, with the highest first-innings total being 214/2 by RR and the highest second-innings total being 217/6 by SRH, both achieved during IPL 2023.