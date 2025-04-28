R Ashwin conferred Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu | Watch

ALSO READ: IPL could extend to 94 matches per season starting 2028, says Arun Dhumal In a proud moment for Indian cricket, spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at a glittering ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on April 28, 2025. Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, has left an indelible mark on the sport, emerging as one of the finest spin bowlers of his generation.

Announced as a recipient on the eve of Republic Day 2025, Ashwin was present at the grand event to accept the fourth-highest civilian honour, joining an elite group of cricketers who have received this accolade. His immense contribution, not just through his match-winning performances but also through his ability to inspire a generation of cricketers, has been rightfully recognised. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other distinguished guests in attendance, the moment was a celebration of Ashwin’s extraordinary journey in Indian cricket.

A Glittering Career Full of Records

Over a remarkable 15-year international career, Ravichandran Ashwin played 287 matches across formats, claiming a staggering 765 wickets. He retired as India's second-highest wicket-taker in history, trailing only behind the legendary Anil Kumble.

Beyond his bowling prowess, Ashwin also proved a capable lower-order batsman, notching up six Test centuries — a rare feat for a spinner. His versatility made him a mainstay in India’s success both at home and abroad, whether spinning webs on turning tracks or battling overseas conditions.

Joining an Elite List of Cricket Icons

With the Padma Shri, Ashwin joins an illustrious group of Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, and Mithali Raj, who have previously been conferred with the same honour. His induction into this elite club cements his status as not just a cricketing legend, but a true servant of Indian sport.

As India celebrates Ashwin’s achievements, his story continues to inspire millions across the nation — a reminder that greatness is built on hard work, skill, and unwavering passion.