IPL 2025: Here's how new retention rule will help CSK retain MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as "Thala" by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans, could be retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The revised players' retention rules have opened the possibility for CSK to retain their iconic captain, MS Dhoni, as an uncapped player.

But how is this possible, given Dhoni retired from international cricket with a remarkable legacy, including three International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies? Here's the catch – the new IPL retention rules state that if a player has been retired from international cricket for five or more years, he will be considered uncapped. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What do the new IPL retention rules state about uncapped players?

According to the revised IPL players' retention rules, a capped Indian player will be classified as uncapped if, in the five calendar years preceding the relevant season, he has not played in the starting 11 in international cricket and does not hold a central contract with the BCCI. This rule applies solely to Indian players.

Is this the first time the IPL and BCCI have amended the retention rules?





ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained No, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL have previously had a rule, dating back to the inaugural 2008 season, which allowed Indian players retired from international cricket for at least five years to be considered uncapped. However, this rule was scrapped in 2021, and the 2025 retention rule brings back this provision.

More From This Section

Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2025?

Earlier, Dhoni, who turned 43 in July 2024, stated that both he and CSK would wait for the IPL retention rules before deciding on his future in the tournament. With the new retention rules in place, it is highly likely that CSK will retain him as an uncapped player. If CSK decides to retain the MS Dhoni, he would get Rs 4 crore as retainership fee as an uncapped player.

MS Dhoni's injury concerns and limited role in IPL for CSK

Since retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni has only played in the IPL. He was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2021 mega auction. Though he handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, he had to resume the role after the team's performance dipped.

Despite a knee injury, Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title in 2023. He later passed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before IPL 2024 but continued to play a guiding role from behind the stumps. After winning the IPL in 2023, Dhoni had an knee operation.

Why broadcasters and fans want Dhoni to continue playing in the IPL

Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest ambassadors of cricket, and his presence in the dressing room provides a significant strategic boost to any team. However, it is not just the team that benefits. Broadcasters gain massive viewership whenever cameras capture Dhoni, whether on the field or in the dressing room, as seen throughout IPL 2024.

For fans, Dhoni’s six-hitting prowess during his limited appearances on the pitch sends them into a frenzy, making him an irreplaceable figure in the IPL.



MS Dhoni IPL stats



Table