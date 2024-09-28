Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bonanza for IPL players! BCCI to shell out Rs 1.05 cr for Indian cricketer

Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Jay Shah
Jay Shah | Source: PTI
Anish Kumar Kanpur
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, on Saturday, announced a Rs 7.5 lakh bonus for Indian players during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.


This step is regarded as an historic given the players who are bought at Rs 20 lakh will receive a total of over Rs 1 crore if they play minimum 14 matches in the IPL  2025.

“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and recognise outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are excited to introduce a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game for our cricketers. A player who features in all league matches in a season will receive Rs 1.05 crore, in addition to their contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season. This marks a new era for the #IPL and our players,” Jay Shah stated in his post on X.




IPL 2025 mega auction retention rule

The upcoming IPL 2025 auction is set to allow each of the ten franchises to retain five players, along with the option to use one Right-to-Match (RTM) card, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The IPL governing council is expected to finalize these retention rules soon, ahead of the much-anticipated mega auction.

While the specifics regarding the number of Indian players that can be retained or any caps on overseas players have yet to be confirmed, discussions suggest that the overall player retention purse will be in the range of INR 120 crore.

If approved, this 5 + 1 retention model would mark a historic high for the tournament, surpassing previous retention limits.

During the 2017 mega auction for IPL 2018, teams were allowed five retentions but could use a combination of direct retentions and RTM cards, capped at three Indian players.

The RTM card, which enables franchises to retain a player by matching the highest bid from another team during the auction, was removed prior to the 2022 mega auction.

At that time, the eight existing franchises were permitted to retain a maximum of four players each, while the new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, could select three players from the remaining pool before the auction.

The auction purse for 2022 was set at INR 90 crore, an increase from the previous season.

As discussions continue, the IPL is reportedly considering holding the player auction in late November, but the retention rules have not yet been finalized.

Earlier this year, during a meeting with team owners in Mumbai, the IPL had indicated that the rules would be shared by the end of August, but delays have occurred.

The RTM card was a significant topic of discussion in the July meeting, with some franchises advocating for as many as eight RTMs.

With ANI inputs

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

