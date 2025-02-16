IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, KKR full squad, streaming

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, are set to begin their IPL 2025 season with a high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at Eden Gardens. The team will then travel to Guwahati on March 26 to take on Rajasthan Royals before heading to Mumbai on March 31 for a tough battle against Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast Returning to their home ground, KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 3) and Lucknow Super Giants (April 6) in back-to-back matches. Their away fixtures include key games against Chennai Super Kings (April 11) in Chennai and Punjab Kings (April 15) in New Chandigarh.

The second half of the campaign sees KKR hosting Gujarat Titans on April 21 and Punjab Kings again on April 26. They then take on Delhi Capitals in Delhi on April 29 before facing Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at home in May.

KKR's final phase includes Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 10) in Hyderabad and a crucial match against RCB (May 17) in Bengaluru.

KKR full schedule for IPL 2025:

