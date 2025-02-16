IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, KKR full squad, streaming

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, are set to begin their IPL 2025 season with a high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at Eden Gardens. The team will then travel to Guwahati on March 26 to take on Rajasthan Royals before heading to Mumbai on March 31 for a tough battle against Mumbai Indians.
Returning to their home ground, KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 3) and Lucknow Super Giants (April 6) in back-to-back matches. Their away fixtures include key games against Chennai Super Kings (April 11) in Chennai and Punjab Kings (April 15) in New Chandigarh.
The second half of the campaign sees KKR hosting Gujarat Titans on April 21 and Punjab Kings again on April 26. They then take on Delhi Capitals in Delhi on April 29 before facing Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at home in May.
KKR's final phase includes Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 10) in Hyderabad and a crucial match against RCB (May 17) in Bengaluru.
KKR full schedule for IPL 2025:
Also Read
|KKR Full schedule for IPL 2025
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|Day
|22-Mar
|Match 1
|KKR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Kolkata
|Sat
|26-Mar
|Match 6
|Rajasthan Royals vs KKR
|Guwahati
|Wed
|31-Mar
|Match 12
|Mumbai Indians vs KKR
|Mumbai
|Mon
|03-Apr
|Match 15
|KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|Thu
|06-Apr
|Match 19
|KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata
|Sun
|11-Apr
|Match 25
|Chennai Super Kings vs KKR
|Chennai
|Fri
|15-Apr
|Match 31
|Punjab Kings vs KKR
|New Chandigarh
|Tue
|21-Apr
|Match 39
|KKR vs Gujarat Titans
|Kolkata
|Mon
|26-Apr
|Match 44
|KKR vs Punjab Kings
|Kolkata
|Sat
|29-Apr
|Match 48
|Delhi Capitals vs KKR
|Delhi
|Tue
|06-May
|Match 53
|KKR vs Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|Sun
|07-May
|Match 57
|KKR vs Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|Wed
|10-May
|Match 60
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs KKR
|Hyderabad
|Sat
|17-May
|Match 68
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs KKR
|Bengaluru
|Sat
Full list of players bought by KKR
|List of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
|1
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 23,75,00,000
|Capped
|2
|Anrich Nortje
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 6,50,00,000
|Capped
|3
|Quinton De Kock
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 3,60,00,000
|Capped
|4
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 3,00,00,000
|Uncapped
|5
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Capped
|6
|Vaibhav Arora
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 1,80,00,000
|Uncapped
|7
|Rovman Powell
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Capped
|8
|Mayank Markande
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
|Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Rinku Singh (13 cr)
|Retention 2
|Varun Chakravarthy (12 cr)
|Retention 3
|Sunil Narine (12 cr)
|Retention 4
|Andre Russell (12 cr)
|Retention 5
|Harshit Rana (4 cr)
|Retention 6
|Ramandeep Singh (4 cr)