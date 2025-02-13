LIVE | RCB Captain announcement - Kohli or Patidar: Who will be RCB captain for IPL 2025?

The stage is set for a major announcement as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepares to unveil its captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025) on Thursday. With anticipation at its peak, two names dominate the conversation—Virat Kohli, the face of the franchise, and Rajat Patidar, the rising star.

Kohli’s Legacy: A Captain’s Journey

Virat Kohli’s leadership era at RCB spanned from 2013 to 2021, before he stepped aside, paving the way for Faf du Plessis. Under Kohli’s command, RCB reached the IPL final in 2016, a season where he redefined batting records with a staggering 973 runs—the highest tally ever in a single IPL edition.

Having captained the team in 143 matches, Kohli stands second only to the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in terms of longevity at the helm. With 68 wins, 70 losses, and four no-results, his tenure was marked by thrilling highs and heartbreaking near-misses. Despite his best efforts, the elusive IPL trophy remained just out of reach.

Check latest news on IPL 2025 here Now, with Faf du Plessis released and set to don the Delhi Capitals’ jersey, the possibility of Kohli reclaiming his throne looms large. Fresh off a stellar IPL 2024 campaign, where he topped the run charts with 741 runs at a blistering strike-rate of 154, the 36-year-old is in sublime form. The question remains—will he return as captain to chase the title that has eluded him for over a decade?

Patidar: The Dark Horse with a Proven Track Record

Amidst the fanfare surrounding Kohli, Rajat Patidar has quietly built a compelling case for himself. Retained by RCB ahead of the auction, the 31-year-old has demonstrated astute leadership, having captained Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Patidar led his state team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where they fell short against Mumbai. Nevertheless, his performance was nothing short of extraordinary—he was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, amassing 428 runs from 10 matches at an imposing average of 61 and an electrifying strike-rate of 186.08, second only to Ajinkya Rahane.