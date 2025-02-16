IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set to captivate cricket fans worldwide, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a thrilling 74-match schedule on Sunday. Spanning across 13 venues over 65 days, the tournament promises high-octane clashes, legendary rivalries, and nail-biting finishes, beginning March 22 and culminating in an electrifying finale on May 25 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
IPL 2025 opening match date and time
The curtain-raiser will see two of the most popular franchises—Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—lock horns at the historic Eden Gardens on March 22. This sets the stage for an enthralling contest, with teams eyeing early dominance in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.
Double headers in IPL 2025
With 12 double-headers, the tournament ensures back-to-back adrenaline rushes for fans. The first double-header on March 23 will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon clash in Hyderabad, followed by a primetime showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium—a fixture that has historically set the IPL on fire.
New venues in IPL 2025
For IPL 2025, three franchises will split their home games across two venues, further expanding the geographical reach of the tournament:
- Punjab Kings will play at Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) and Dharamsala, with the latter hosting three matches.
- Rajasthan Royals will once again call Guwahati their second home alongside Jaipur.
- Delhi Capitals will kickstart their campaign in Visakhapatnam, which will serve as their alternative home ground.
- In total, Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam will host a combined seven matches, giving fans across India a chance to witness the IPL spectacle up close.
IPL 2025 team groups:
The IPL retains its two-group format, introduced in 2022 when the league expanded to 10 teams. The franchises are divided into two groups:
- Group A: Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings.
- Group B: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants.
IPL 2025 format
Each team will play:
- Twice against the four teams in their group
- Twice against one pre-determined team from the other group
- Once against the remaining four teams from the opposite group
IPL 2025 playoffs dates and venues
The high-stakes playoffs will be staged in Hyderabad and Kolkata, bringing the tournament full circle from its opening match.
- Qualifier 1 (May 20) and the Eliminator (May 21) will take place in Hyderabad.
- Qualifier 2 (May 23) will shift to Kolkata, setting up the grand finale at Eden Gardens on May 25.
With power-packed teams, iconic venues, and the biggest cricketing stars, IPL 2025 is poised to be one of the most unforgettable editions yet. The countdown to cricket’s biggest carnival has begun!
|IPL 2025 full schedule, live match time, venues
|Match
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|March 22, Saturday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|2
|March 23, Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|3:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|3
|March 23, Sunday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|4
|March 24, Monday
|Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Visakhapatnam
|5
|March 25, Tuesday
|Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|6
|March 26, Wednesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|7
|March 27, Thursday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|8
|March 28, Friday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|9
|March 29, Saturday
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|10
|March 30, Sunday
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|Visakhapatnam
|11
|March 30, Sunday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|12
|March 31, Monday
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|13
|April 1, Tuesday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|14
|April 2, Wednesday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|15
|April 3, Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|16
|April 4, Friday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|17
|April 5, Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|3:30 PM
|Chennai
|18
|April 5, Saturday
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|New Chandigarh
|19
|April 6, Sunday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata
|20
|April 6, Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|21
|April 7, Monday
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|22
|April 8, Tuesday
|Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|New Chandigarh
|23
|April 9, Wednesday
|Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|24
|April 10, Thursday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|25
|April 11, Friday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|26
|April 12, Saturday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|3:30 PM
|Lucknow
|27
|April 12, Saturday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|28
|April 13, Sunday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|Jaipur
|29
|April 13, Sunday
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|30
|April 14, Monday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|31
|April 15, Tuesday
|Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|New Chandigarh
|32
|April 16, Wednesday
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|33
|April 17, Thursday
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|34
|April 18, Friday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|35
|April 19, Saturday
|Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|36
|April 19, Saturday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|37
|April 20, Sunday
|Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|New Chandigarh
|38
|April 20, Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|39
|April 21, Monday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|40
|April 22, Tuesday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|41
|April 23, Wednesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|42
|April 24, Thursday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|43
|April 25, Friday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|44
|April 26, Saturday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|45
|April 27, Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
|3:30 PM
|Mumbai
|46
|April 27, Sunday
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|47
|April 28, Monday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|48
|April 29, Tuesday
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|49
|April 30, Wednesday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|50
|May 1, Thursday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|51
|May 2, Friday
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|52
|May 3, Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|53
|May 4, Sunday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|3:30 PM
|Kolkata
|54
|May 4, Sunday
|Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Dharamsala
|55
|May 5, Monday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|56
|May 6, Tuesday
|Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|57
|May 7, Wednesday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|58
|May 8, Thursday
|Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Dharamsala
|59
|May 9, Friday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|60
|May 10, Saturday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|61
|May 11, Sunday
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|3:30 PM
|Dharamsala
|62
|May 11, Sunday
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|7:30 PM
|Delhi
|63
|May 12, Monday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|64
|May 13, Tuesday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|65
|May 14, Wednesday
|Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|66
|May 15, Thursday
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|67
|May 16, Friday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|7:30 PM
|Jaipur
|68
|May 17, Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|69
|May 18, Sunday
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|70
|May 18, Sunday
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|71
|May 20, Tuesday
|Qualifier 1
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|72
|May 21, Wednesday
|Eliminator
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|73
|May 23, Friday
|Qualifier 2
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|74
|May 25, Sunday
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata