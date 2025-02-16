Business Standard

IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast

There are 12 double-headers to be played during Indian Premier League 2025. On the double-header days, afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening matches begins at 7:30 AM IST.

IPL 2025 matches list and live streaming

Anish Kumar New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set to captivate cricket fans worldwide, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a thrilling 74-match schedule on Sunday. Spanning across 13 venues over 65 days, the tournament promises high-octane clashes, legendary rivalries, and nail-biting finishes, beginning March 22 and culminating in an electrifying finale on May 25 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
 
IPL 2025 opening match date and time 
The curtain-raiser will see two of the most popular franchises—Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—lock horns at the historic Eden Gardens on March 22. This sets the stage for an enthralling contest, with teams eyeing early dominance in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.
 
 
Double headers in IPL 2025 
With 12 double-headers, the tournament ensures back-to-back adrenaline rushes for fans. The first double-header on March 23 will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon clash in Hyderabad, followed by a primetime showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium—a fixture that has historically set the IPL on fire.

New venues in IPL 2025  
For IPL 2025, three franchises will split their home games across two venues, further expanding the geographical reach of the tournament:
  • Punjab Kings will play at Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) and Dharamsala, with the latter hosting three matches.
  • Rajasthan Royals will once again call Guwahati their second home alongside Jaipur.
  • Delhi Capitals will kickstart their campaign in Visakhapatnam, which will serve as their alternative home ground.
  • In total, Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam will host a combined seven matches, giving fans across India a chance to witness the IPL spectacle up close.
 
IPL 2025 team groups: 
The IPL retains its two-group format, introduced in 2022 when the league expanded to 10 teams. The franchises are divided into two groups:
 
  • Group A: Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings.
  • Group B: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants.
 

IPL 2025 format

Each team will play:
  • Twice against the four teams in their group
  • Twice against one pre-determined team from the other group
  • Once against the remaining four teams from the opposite group
 

IPL 2025 playoffs dates and venues 

The high-stakes playoffs will be staged in Hyderabad and Kolkata, bringing the tournament full circle from its opening match.
 
  • Qualifier 1 (May 20) and the Eliminator (May 21) will take place in Hyderabad.
  • Qualifier 2 (May 23) will shift to Kolkata, setting up the grand finale at Eden Gardens on May 25.
 
With power-packed teams, iconic venues, and the biggest cricketing stars, IPL 2025 is poised to be one of the most unforgettable editions yet. The countdown to cricket’s biggest carnival has begun! 
IPL 2025 full schedule, live match time, venues
Match Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue
1 March 22, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Kolkata
2 March 23, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Hyderabad
3 March 23, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Chennai
4 March 24, Monday Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Visakhapatnam
5 March 25, Tuesday Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Ahmedabad
6 March 26, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Guwahati
7 March 27, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Hyderabad
8 March 28, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Chennai
9 March 29, Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Ahmedabad
10 March 30, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 PM Visakhapatnam
11 March 30, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Guwahati
12 March 31, Monday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Mumbai
13 April 1, Tuesday Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Lucknow
14 April 2, Wednesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Bengaluru
15 April 3, Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Kolkata
16 April 4, Friday Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Lucknow
17 April 5, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Chennai
18 April 5, Saturday Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM New Chandigarh
19 April 6, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Kolkata
20 April 6, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Hyderabad
21 April 7, Monday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Mumbai
22 April 8, Tuesday Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM New Chandigarh
23 April 9, Wednesday Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Ahmedabad
24 April 10, Thursday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Bengaluru
25 April 11, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Chennai
26 April 12, Saturday Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 3:30 PM Lucknow
27 April 12, Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Hyderabad
28 April 13, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3:30 PM Jaipur
29 April 13, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Delhi
30 April 14, Monday Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Lucknow
31 April 15, Tuesday Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM New Chandigarh
32 April 16, Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Delhi
33 April 17, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Mumbai
34 April 18, Friday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Bengaluru
35 April 19, Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals 3:30 PM Ahmedabad
36 April 19, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Jaipur
37 April 20, Sunday Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3:30 PM New Chandigarh
38 April 20, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Mumbai
39 April 21, Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Kolkata
40 April 22, Tuesday Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Lucknow
41 April 23, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Hyderabad
42 April 24, Thursday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Bengaluru
43 April 25, Friday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Chennai
44 April 26, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata
45 April 27, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 PM Mumbai
46 April 27, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Delhi
47 April 28, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Jaipur
48 April 29, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Delhi
49 April 30, Wednesday Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Chennai
50 May 1, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Jaipur
51 May 2, Friday Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Ahmedabad
52 May 3, Saturday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Bengaluru
53 May 4, Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Kolkata
54 May 4, Sunday Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Dharamsala
55 May 5, Monday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Hyderabad
56 May 6, Tuesday Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Mumbai
57 May 7, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 PM Kolkata
58 May 8, Thursday Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dharamsala
59 May 9, Friday Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7:30 PM Lucknow
60 May 10, Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Hyderabad
61 May 11, Sunday Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 PM Dharamsala
62 May 11, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 PM Delhi
63 May 12, Monday Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Chennai
64 May 13, Tuesday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Bengaluru
65 May 14, Wednesday Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 PM Ahmedabad
66 May 15, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Mumbai
67 May 16, Friday Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 PM Jaipur
68 May 17, Saturday Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM Bengaluru
69 May 18, Sunday Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 3:30 PM Ahmedabad
70 May 18, Sunday Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Lucknow
71 May 20, Tuesday Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Hyderabad
72 May 21, Wednesday Eliminator 7:30 PM Hyderabad
73 May 23, Friday Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Kolkata
74 May 25, Sunday Final 7:30 PM Kolkata
 

Indian Premier League 2025 live streaming and IPL 2025 live telecast details:

  When will 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) begins?  IPL 2025 will begin on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.  What is live match timings during IPL 2025?  There are 12 double-headers to be played during Indian Premier League 2025. On the double-header days, afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening matches begins at 7:30 AM IST.  Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India?  Star Sports Network will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India.  How to watch the live streaming of Indian Premier League 2025 matches in India?  JioHotstar will live stream IPL 2025 matches in India.   

