IPL 2025: KKR vs GT Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

KKR head into this encounter after a disappointing loss to the Punjab Kings. Chasing a modest total of 112, they were bowled out for just 95 despite being in a strong position at 62/2. A sudden collapse, triggered by standout spells from Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Marco Jansen, exposed Kolkata's batting frailties under pressure. While their batting remains a concern, their bowling unit—featuring Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Harshit Rana—has been a bright spot, especially during the middle overs. Currently led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR sit sixth on the points table with three wins in seven matches.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are enjoying a strong campaign, largely thanks to their formidable batting line-up. In their previous outing, GT successfully chased down a massive 204-run target against Delhi Capitals. Jos Buttler was the star of the show, anchoring the chase with a stunning 97* off 51 balls. Key contributions from **Sai Sudharsan** and Sherfane Rutherford stabilized the innings, while Rahul Tewatia finished the game with his trademark flair. On the bowling front, **Prasidh Krishna** and **Sai Kishore** have been vital in controlling the flow of runs during crunch moments.

As both sides prepare to clash, KKR will look to bounce back at home, while GT aim to build on their momentum and climb higher in the standings.

IPL 2025: KKR vs GT playing 11

KKR playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy. Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

GT playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma.

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

KKR vs GT head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total Matches: 3

KKR won: 1

GT won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

