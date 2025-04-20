IPL 2025: Youngster Ayush Mhatre makes his Chennai Super Kings debut vs MI

CSK's 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre made his IPL debut in the highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. The young talented batter features in the eleven for the first time for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Ayush replaces Rahul Tripathi in the eleven as confirmed by MS Dhoni after the toss as MI decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium.

With CSK's regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury, the franchise turned to Mhatre as a replacement. He was recently invited for mid-season trials and impressed the team management with his potential.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from seven matches, CSK are looking to shake things up. Ayush Mhatre's inclusion could be one of several changes aimed at reviving their campaign.

The teenager has already made an impression during practice sessions, showcasing solid technique and timing in the nets. Interestingly, CSK had considered picking Mhatre ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction but decided to hold off—until now.