IPL 2025: Youngster Ayush Mhatre makes his Chennai Super Kings debut vs MI

CSK's 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre made his IPL debut in the highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. The young talented batter features in the eleven for the first time for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Ayush replaces Rahul Tripathi in the eleven as confirmed by MS Dhoni after the toss as MI decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium.
With CSK's regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury, the franchise turned to Mhatre as a replacement. He was recently invited for mid-season trials and impressed the team management with his potential.
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from seven matches, CSK are looking to shake things up. Ayush Mhatre's inclusion could be one of several changes aimed at reviving their campaign.
The teenager has already made an impression during practice sessions, showcasing solid technique and timing in the nets. Interestingly, CSK had considered picking Mhatre ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction but decided to hold off—until now.Top 10 youngest players to debut in the IPL:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Age at Debut
|Debut Team
|IPL Debut Year
|Role
|1
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|14 years 23 days
|Rajasthan Royals
|2025
|Batter
|2
|Prayas Ray Barman
|16 years 157 days
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2019
|Left-arm spinner
|3
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|17 years 11 days
|Punjab Kings
|2018
|Mystery spinner
|4
|Riyan Parag
|17 years 152 days
|Rajasthan Royals
|2019
|Batting all-rounder
|5
|Pradeep Sangwan
|17 years 179 days
|Delhi Daredevils
|2008
|Left-arm pacer
|6
|Sarfaraz Khan
|17 years 182 days
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2015
|Middle-order batter
|7
|Washington Sundar
|17 years 199 days
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|2017
|All-rounder
|8
|Rahul Chahar
|17 years 247 days
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|2017
|Leg spinner
|9
|Abhishek Sharma
|17 years 250 days
|Delhi Capitals
|2018
|Batting all-rounder
|10
|Ishan Kishan
|17 years 262 days
|Gujarat Lions
|2017
|Wicketkeeper batter
|11
|Ayush Mhatre
|17 years 278 days
|Chennai Super Kings
|2025
|Batter