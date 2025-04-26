IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS Playing 11, KKR batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face a crucial test on Saturday, April 27, 2025, at Eden Gardens, as they take on the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes IPL clash. With both teams battling for a playoff spot, this encounter could prove decisive for their respective seasons. Last year, Iyer captained KKR to their first IPL title in a decade, but now he returns to Eden Gardens as the opposition's leader, guiding a rejuvenated PBKS side. Iyer has been in solid form, leading his team into the top five of the points table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Eden Gardens Meanwhile, KKR’s journey has been turbulent, with inconsistent performances across both batting and bowling departments, especially at their home ground. The match holds significant implications for both teams, as a win for KKR could revive their playoff hopes, while PBKS will aim to further solidify their position with a crucial victory.

Ajinkya Rahane captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 8

Wins: 3

Losses: 5

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 37.50

Shreyas Iyer captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 8

Wins: 5

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 62.50

KKR Playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable)

KKR come into the match with a struggling record, having won only three out of eight games. Their middle order, including Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, has failed to finish matches, prompting calls for a line-up shake-up. Caribbean all-rounder Rovman Powell could be a key inclusion for his power-hitting and pace. The top order remains unsettled, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane will need to find his rhythm and finish games with more authority. KKR will look to fix their poor home record, with only one win from four matches at Eden Gardens.

KKR Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Cricket is bigger than any individual or team - Ambati Rayudu Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

PBKS Playing 11 vs KKR (Probable)

Punjab Kings, under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, are in much better shape, occupying the top five spots with five wins from eight games. Iyer, who has scored 263 runs with three half-centuries, will look to make a statement after three consecutive single-digit scores. PBKS have a well-rounded squad, with Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal leading their bowling attack. Marco Jansen and Nehal Wadhera have also been impressive, and their strong unit will look to take control of the game. The possible inclusion of Iyer's old Delhi mentor Ricky Ponting’s strategies adds confidence to PBKS.

PBKS Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

PBKS squad for IPL 2025:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

