IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: What is the latest timeline on Sanju Samson's return for RR? On Friday evening, April 25, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Both CSK and SRH are desperate to secure a win to avoid an early exit from the playoff race. So far, both have lost 6 out of their 8 matches and will need some changes in their squads before their next game. SRH would like to add an extra spinner to their squad to suit the wicket conditions of Chennai, while CSK can add Dewald Brewis as an impact player for Matheesha Pathirana.

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH playing 11:

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probables): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact players: Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin

Also Read

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probables): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Malinga, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact player: Simarjeet Singh

CSK vs SRH head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 22

CSK won: 16

SRH won: 6

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

CSK squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mahtre, Dewald Brewis

SRH squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

IPL 2025 match on April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, CSK vs SRH telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 25 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in IPL 2025 on April 25 (Friday).

What is the venue of the Chennai vs Hyderabad IPL 2025 match?

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs SRH match take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs SRH cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 25.

Which TV channels will live telecast the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of CSK vs SRH will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.