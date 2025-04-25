IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

CSK vs SRH playing 11 today: CSK playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana Impact players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami Impact players: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder Here's what both captains said after toss: MS Dhoni (CSK): Dew was the main reason why we also wanted to bowl first. Almost in all the departments when you are not playing good cricket, chances are there will be pressure on the other guys as well. We want to get the process right and that is what we are looking to aim for the rest of the games. We are looking at one game at a time and we are looking at few combinations and have confidence in your ability and execute what you want to. We are not too sure how the wicket is. The groundsmen are trying their level best, I feel the old red sil wicket was a good one, the one before 2010 Champions Trophy. Pat Cummins (SRH): We gonna have a bowl first. Chennai is always a big game, coming off a couple of loses but it is a new venue and boys are up for it. If the wicket is good, backing them to get a big total and otherwise also, backing them to do well. The pitch looks a little bit dry. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: What all 10 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In the match SRH skipper Pat cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first.

IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH broadcast details

IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch CSK vs KKR in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?

Also Read

The CSK vs SRH match is scheduled for Friday, April 25.

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?

The match between CSK and SRH will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs SRH match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the match between CSK and SRH will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match start?

The CSK vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 25.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match between CSK and SRH will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the CSK vs SRH match live in India?

The match between CSK and SRH will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.