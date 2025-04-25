IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: Brevis joins the elite list of players to represent both CSK and MI in IPL In what could be the most interesting reverse fixture of the season on April 26, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Last time KKR and PBKS came face to face in IPL 2025, PBKS defended the lowest IPL total of 111 runs to win the match in Chandigarh. Last year PBKS also recorded the biggest successful run chase of 262 against KKR. So, all in all, this will be more than just a battle for points for the home team, it will be a battle of pride.

On the other hand, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to the title in 2024, will make his return to Eden Gardens but now wearing the PBKS jersey, raising the bar of excitement even further.

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS playing 11 (probables)

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 33

KKR won: 21

PBKS won: 12

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

KKR squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

PBKS squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

IPL 2025 match on April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live toss, KKR vs PBKS telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 26 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 26 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the Kolkata vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs PBKS match take place?

The live toss for the KKR vs PBKS match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 26.

Which TV channels will live telecast the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of KKR vs PBKS will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.