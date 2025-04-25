IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH playing 11, CSK batters vs SRH bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25, in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

CSK will look to bounce back at home when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2025 clash. Both teams have struggled this season, with just four points from eight games, and must win all remaining matches to stay in the hunt for playoffs. CSK, traditionally strong at Chepauk, have faltered, failing to adapt to the pitch conditions. Meanwhile, SRH's aggressive batting strategy has been inconsistent, and they too have struggled to find form. With both teams under pressure, this match could be a make-or-break encounter for their qualification hopes.

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 3

Wins: 1

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 33.33

Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 8

Wins: 2

Losses: 6

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 25

CSK playing 11 vs SRH (probable)

Chennai Super Kings will likely make changes, with captain MS Dhoni leading the side. The return of Dewald Brevis adds depth to their power-hitting, while Ayush Mhatre's promising debut could see him retain his spot. With Ruturaj Gaikwad still sidelined due to injury, the team will continue to rely on their experienced players like Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube. The spin department, traditionally CSK’s strength, may feature the likes of Ashwin and Noor Ahmad.

CSK playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact players: Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin

CSK squad for IPL 2025:

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis

SRH playing 11 vs CSK (probable)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bring back their attacking edge with an unchanged top order, featuring Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. However, both have been inconsistent this season, with Head needing to find form. Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen could play key roles in the middle order. Their bowling attack will likely feature Pat Cummins leading the pace charge, supported by Mohammed Shami and Rahul Chahar. Kamindu Mendis could add variety in the spin department. SRH will need a collective effort to secure the win, with partnerships being key to their success.

SRH playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Malinga, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact player: Simarjeet Singh

SRH squad for IPL 2025:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby, Rashid, Shreevats Goswami, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed, Umran Malik, Shahrukh Khan

