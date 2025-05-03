IPL 2025: KKR vs RR playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 53rd match of the IPL 2025 season. The encounter will take place at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, May 4.

KKR find themselves in a challenging position, placed seventh on the points table with just four wins from ten matches. Although they are still mathematically in the hunt for a playoff spot, any further slip-up could end their campaign, making this game a must-win.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have already bowed out of the playoff race after securing just three victories in their first eleven outings. With qualification no longer a possibility, RR will look to salvage some pride and finish the season on a positive note by spoiling KKR’s slim playoff hopes.

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR playing 11 (probable)

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy

Also Read

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

KKR vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 31

KKR won: 15

RR won: 14

No result: 2

Squads of both teams

KKR squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK Playing 11, RCB batters vs CSK bowlers matchups Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IPL 2025 match on May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, KKR vs RR telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 4 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals Set for IPL 2025 Clash on May 4

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Eden Gardens Stadium in Bengaluru will host the IPL 2025 fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

When is the live toss scheduled for KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The live toss for the KKR vs RR encounter will take place at 3:00 PM IST on May 4 (Sunday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match live?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (including Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with commentary available in English.

How to watch KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match live online in India?

Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the KKR vs RR match through the JioTV app as well as the JioHotstar platform and website.