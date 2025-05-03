Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

While spinners have managed to keep things tight economically in Bengaluru, it's the seamers who have outperformed overall, boasting better averages and strike rates.

RCB vs CSK

RCB vs CSK

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 52nd match of the IPL 2025 season will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
 
Chennai Super Kings, currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, have had a disappointing season so far with just two wins from ten games and eight losses. With no chances of making the playoffs, the team will be playing for pride as they aim to finish their campaign on a high note. Their most recent outing ended in a defeat to the Punjab Kings.
 
On the other hand, RCB have been in excellent form, sitting comfortably in second place with seven victories and three losses in their ten matches. After a convincing win against the Delhi Capitals, they will look to maintain their momentum and solidify their position in the top four. 
 
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

Also Read

PremiumVaibhav Suryavanshi

New kid on the brand wagon: IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in spotlight

GT vs SRH highlights

GT vs SRH highlights: Gill-Buttler power GT back to winning ways vs SRH

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025: Updated standings, Playoff race, Orange & Purple Cap leaderboard

Shubman Gill

IPL 2025: Shubman Gill clashes with umpires after run-out vs SRH

GT vs SRH

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

 
So far in IPL 2025, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has hosted four matches, and unlike its reputation in previous seasons, it hasn’t been a complete paradise for batters. The average batting score per dismissal stands at 25.8, with a scoring rate of 8.9 runs per over. The average first-innings total is around 158, indicating a more balanced contest between bat and ball. While spinners have managed to keep things tight economically, it’s the seamers who have outperformed overall, boasting better averages and strike rates.
 

VENUE - M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU (IN IPL SINCE 2024)

    • Matches – 11, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 6

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 192/7 *

    • Lowest Total Defended – 181, Highest Target Chased – 183

    • 200+ Totals: 4 times in 11 matches | Sixes Per Match – 20

    • Pace: Overs% - 66, Wkts – 95, Avg – 27.3, Eco – 9.6, SR – 17.0

      Spin: Overs% - 34, Wkts – 32, Avg – 39.1, Eco – 8.9, SR – 26.3

 
    • Winning Score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (T20s since 2024 IPL) *
        ◦ 1st Inns score More than 180: Mts – 6, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 1 
        ◦ 1st Inns score 180 or below: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 4
 
Recent match at Chinnaswamy Stadium
 
The most recent match in Bengaluru saw RCB take on CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, as the hosts registered a 11-run win in what was a high scoring encounter on the night in IPL 2025.
 
Other key stats at Chinnaswamy Stadium 
M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats
Statistic Value
Matches Played 99
Matches Won Batting First 42 (42.42%)
Matches Won Batting Second 53 (53.54%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 53 (53.54%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 42 (42.42%)
Matches with No Result 4 (4.04%)
Highest Individual Innings 175* – Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Pune Warriors, 23/04/2013
Best Bowling Figures 4/9 – Samuel Badree (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 14/04/2017
Highest Team Innings 287/3 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB, 15/04/2024
Lowest Team Innings 82 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs KKR, 18/04/2008
Highest Successful Run Chase 186/3 – Deccan Chargers vs RCB, 08/04/2010
Average Runs per Wicket 27.85
Average Runs per Over 8.8
Average First Innings Score 167.45
 

More From This Section

Virat Kohli

IPL 2025: Games against CSK are most intense, says RCB's Virat Kohli

Virat and Dhoni

IPL 2025: Rain to play spoilsport in possibly last Kohli-Dhoni match-up?

Gerald Coetzee

IPL 2025: Gerald Coetzee makes debut for GT vs SRH, replaces Karim Janat

RCB vs CSK

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

GT vs SRH

IPL 2025: GT vs SRH playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon