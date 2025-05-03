IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather update, hourly rain forecast today

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 playoff race: KKR, PBKS and LSG fight for top 4 on super Sunday Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 52 of the IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, 3 May. With RCB currently in second place on the points table, a win could secure them a playoff spot, while CSK—already eliminated from the race for the final four—sit at the bottom with just four points. While the match may not have playoff implications, it holds significant sentimental value for fans, as it could be the last time cricket legends Virat Kohli and M. S. Dhoni share the field in competitive action.

Fans are eager to witness this momentous encounter, but the weather may dampen their excitement. Early forecasts predict heavy rain throughout the day in Bengaluru, with thunderstorms expected in the evening. As rain could affect the match, here’s a detailed weather update and hourly forecast, so fans know what to expect as they prepare for what might be a rain-impacted IPL clash.

Cloudy weather as of now

The weather in Bengaluru at 6 p.m. is largely cloudy, with no immediate rainfall expected. The temperature is around 32°C, and humidity is moderate at 44 per cent, making the conditions comfortable for play. The cloud cover remains dense, and there’s a 19 per cent chance of rain at this time, so it seems like a smooth start is possible. However, with the clouds in place, the stadium is likely to remain under overcast skies throughout the early part of the evening. The conditions are currently favourable for the scheduled toss and the beginning of the match.

Rain expected around 7 PM

As the evening progresses, the chance of rain increases significantly, with thunderstorms expected to develop around 7 p.m. The rain probability jumps to 51 per cent, bringing the potential for interruptions. With winds at 13 km/h and humidity climbing to 49 per cent, the atmosphere will become more humid and uncomfortable, further increasing the likelihood of rain.

Hope of game post 9 PM

After the peak of rainfall around 7 p.m., there’s hope for some relief by 9 p.m. Rain chances begin to drop to 49 per cent, and by 10 p.m., they will decrease to 34 per cent. Despite the persistent cloud cover, the likelihood of continued precipitation lessens, bringing a window for play to resume. The humidity will remain high, around 68 per cent, but the rain easing up brings optimism for a late start to the game. If the rain stops, the field should dry out, and teams will be able to play a shortened match.

M. Chinnaswamy's SubAir System

Despite the heavy rain forecast for Bengaluru on Saturday, fans of RCB and CSK can still hold out hope. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s advanced SubAir drainage system could be a game-changer if the rain subsides. Capable of clearing water quickly, the system can make the pitch match-ready in just 30 minutes, regardless of the rain’s intensity or duration. If the weather clears around 9 or 10 p.m., the system might allow for a shortened-overs match between Virat Kohli’s RCB and M. S. Dhoni’s CSK, giving fans the chance to witness this iconic encounter.