IPL 2025: Will RCB qualify for playoffs after winning vs CSK in Bengaluru?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Rain to play spoilsport in possibly last Kohli-Dhoni match-up? Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are looking to secure their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy by winning IPL 2025, will be hosting one of their biggest rivals, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium today in match number 52 of the season.

While it will be just a battle of pride for the visiting CSK, who are already eliminated from the playoff race this season, a lot will be riding on the result of the match for the home side, RCB. With a win, they will not only have the chance to reclaim the top spot on the points table but could also all but confirm their place in the playoffs. But how could they do that? What does the result of the RCB vs CSK match mean for the final four race? Let’s take a look.

What will happen if RCB beats CSK?

RCB currently have 14 points from 10 matches this season and are placed at the number three spot behind Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, who also have the same number of points but with better net run rate. A win will take RCB to 16 points and allow them to replace MI at the top of the points table.

Moreover, if RCB secure all two points today, they will unofficially confirm their place in the playoffs, as 16 points historically have been more than enough to finish in the top four.

On the other hand, a win for RCB would mean CSK will have to fight tooth and nail if they wish to avoid the wooden spoon for the first time in their IPL history.

Also Read

What will happen if CSK beats RCB?

If CSK manage to get one over RCB, they will be equal on points with ninth-placed Rajasthan Royals and will have the chance to avoid the wooden spoon after facing RR on May 12.

On the other hand, a loss for RCB will not cause any trouble in their race to the playoffs, as they will still have three more games to play and will just need to win one to confirm their qualification. However, it will deal a huge blow to their hopes of finishing in the top two on the points table and qualifying for Qualifier 1, which would allow them two chances to book a place in the final on May 25.

What will happen if the match is washed out?

The weather forecast for Saturday's clash between CSK and RCB in Bengaluru shows a 51 per cent chance of rain, which means if the match fails to produce a result, both teams will have to share one point each.

RCB, in that case, will still claim the top spot on the points table with 15 points to their name but will have to wait longer to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, CSK will finally have a point to their name after three consecutive losses, but they will continue to trail at the bottom of the table and will need to win their remaining matches to avoid the wooden spoon.