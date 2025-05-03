IPL 2025 playoff race: KKR, PBKS and LSG fight for top 4 on super Sunday

The battle for a spot in the IPL 2025 Playoffs is intensifying as the league stage enters its final two weeks. With 19 matches remaining, eight out of the ten teams are still in contention to qualify, while Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are the only sides officially out of the race.

The fight for the top four is fierce, particularly among the leading teams. At least three franchises remain in contention to surpass the 20-point mark.

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have already accumulated 14 points—an important milestone that secured a playoff berth last season. However, with MI, GT, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru all capable of hitting 20 points, the threshold for qualification this year might rise to 18 points or more.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How SRH can pull off a miracle and book their place in playoffs? Out of the 8 teams, 3 teams still in contention will be in action on the Super Sunday which will see KKR take on RR and PBKS locking horns with LSG. Only Rajasthan out of the 4 teams are out of the playoff race making it a weekend to watch out for.

Here are the playoff scenarios for these three sides -

Also Read

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Remaining Matches: vs PBKS (away), vs RCB, vs GT (away), vs SRH

Currently sitting sixth on the points table with 10 points, Lucknow Super Giants must secure victories in all four of their remaining fixtures to stay alive in the Playoffs race. Even if they do manage to win out and reach 18 points, their qualification may still come down to Net Run Rate, given the tight competition.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Remaining Matches: vs RR, vs CSK, vs SRH (away), vs RCB (away)

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Will RCB qualify for playoffs after winning vs CSK in Bengaluru? KKR no longer have to face the top-ranked Mumbai Indians or Gujarat Titans, which limits their opportunity to directly influence the standings at the top. Winning all four remaining games would take them to 17 points, but their Playoffs hopes also depend on other teams—specifically RCB, PBKS, and LSG—not picking up more than two victories each in their remaining games.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Remaining Matches: vs LSG, vs DC, vs MI, vs RR (away)

Punjab Kings will face several key opponents still in the Playoffs mix, including LSG, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians. To keep their chances alive, PBKS need to win at least two of these three clashes. However, even that may not be enough, as they would still likely need a win against Rajasthan Royals in their final match to realistically challenge for a spot if the qualification cut-off reaches 18 points.