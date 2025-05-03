IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

The 52nd match of the IPL 2025 season will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings, currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, have had a disappointing season so far with just two wins from ten games and eight losses. With no chances of making the playoffs, the team will be playing for pride as they aim to finish their campaign on a high note. Their most recent outing ended in a defeat to the Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Updated standings, Playoff race, Orange & Purple Cap leaderboard On the other hand, RCB have been in excellent form, sitting comfortably in second place with seven victories and three losses in their ten matches. After a convincing win against the Delhi Capitals, they will look to maintain their momentum and solidify their position in the top four.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

So far in IPL 2025, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has hosted four matches, and unlike its reputation in previous seasons, it hasn’t been a complete paradise for batters. The average batting score per dismissal stands at 25.8, with a scoring rate of 8.9 runs per over. The average first-innings total is around 158, indicating a more balanced contest between bat and ball. While spinners have managed to keep things tight economically, it’s the seamers who have outperformed overall, boasting better averages and strike rates.

Also Read

VENUE - M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU (IN IPL SINCE 2024) • Matches – 11, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 6 • Avg 1st Inns score – 192/7 * • Lowest Total Defended – 181, Highest Target Chased – 183 • 200+ Totals: 4 times in 11 matches | Sixes Per Match – 20 • Pace: Overs% - 66, Wkts – 95, Avg – 27.3, Eco – 9.6, SR – 17.0 Spin: Overs% - 34, Wkts – 32, Avg – 39.1, Eco – 8.9, SR – 26.3

• Winning Score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (T20s since 2024 IPL) *

◦ 1st Inns score More than 180: Mts – 6, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 1

◦ 1st Inns score 180 or below: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 4

Recent match at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The most recent match in Bengaluru saw RCB take on CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, as the hosts registered a 11-run win in what was a high scoring encounter on the night in IPL 2025.