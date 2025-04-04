LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: MI win the toss, opt to bowl first: Rohit misses out

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is hosting Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Super Giants vs Indians' clash is a mid-table clash as Mumbai are at sixth position while Lucknow at 7th in the IPL 2025 points table. In the match Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. In an unpleasent revelation, MI skipper Hardik Pandya informed that Rohit Sharma will be missing out in the match due to knee injury. Raj Bawa is his replacemet in the team.

Meanwhile, all the eyes will be on most expensive player in IPL history and LSG captain Rishabh Pant who has been under the scanner due to his poor form and his team lack-lustre performance so far in IPL. Under his leadership, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise not only losing the match but the bowlers looked clueless as well. The late recovery of pace-sensation Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep has not been doing good for the team either.

In the batting front, Pant has not been able to make an impact in the games so far. He he has not even reached 20 runs combined in the three innings that he has played. He came in early in the last game, and despite that he got out to Maxwell after scoring just 2 runs. He has especially been struggling against spin bowling, and this might lead to them trying to bat him up the order – to open the innings. The opening partnership also hasn’t been great for them so far, so they might be keen to switch things up.

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025: Inns – 3, Runs – 17, Avg – 5.7, SR – 65, HS - 15

Inns – 3, Runs – 17, Avg – 5.7, SR – 65, HS - 15 Rishabh Pant since IPL 2024: vs Pace: Avg – 43.4, SR – 177 | vs Spin: Avg – 22.7, SR - 113

vs Pace: Avg – 43.4, SR – 177 | vs Spin: Avg – 22.7, SR - 113 Rishabh Pant as opener in T20s: Inns – 21, Runs – 644, Avg – 32.2, SR – 162, 50s/100s – 5/1

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI Playing 11

LSG Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact Sub: TBA

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probables): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Sub: TBA

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast LSG vs MI match with English commentary

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.