Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: MI win the toss, opt to bowl first: Rohit misses out
Live New Update

LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: MI win the toss, opt to bowl first: Rohit misses out

IPL 2025 live cricket score updates: MI skipper Hardik Pandya informed that Rohit Sharma is injured and will not be taking the field today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score updates from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium
IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score updates from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

7:14 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: MI's playing 11

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probables): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur

7:10 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: LSG playing 11

LSG Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
 

7:02 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: MI win the toss

MI win the toss and opt to bowl first.

6:59 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Toss underway

The skippers of both the teams have made their way to the field as the toss for the match is now underway. 

6:55 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Key stats of Ekana Stadium

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has hosted eight matches, with teams batting second having a slight edge, winning five games compared to three wins for teams setting a target. The average first-innings score stands at 181/6, with the lowest total successfully defended being 163, while the highest chase recorded is 197. Only once in eight matches has a team crossed the 200-run mark, and matches here have seen an average of 14 sixes per game. 

6:50 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Winning scores at Lucknow since IPL 2023

  • When 1st innings score is 180 or more: 3 matches – Bat 1st Won: 1, Bat 2nd Won: 1 (1 match no result)
  • When 1st innings score is below 180: 5 matches – Bat 1st Won: 1, Bat 2nd Won: 4

6:45 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: MI's youngster impact

Mumbai Indians faced a major setback before the season with Jasprit Bumrah sidelined for an extended period, forcing them to rethink their bowling strategy. His absence left a significant gap, as the team’s attack was built around him as the lead strike bowler.
 
However, young bowlers have stepped up impressively to fill the void. Left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur made an impact in the opening game against CSK, taking three crucial wickets. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar delivered a standout performance against KKR, claiming four wickets and dismantling their batting lineup, setting up an easy chase for MI. His figures are now the best by an Indian bowler on IPL debut, giving Mumbai fresh hope despite Bumrah’s absence. 

6:40 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma's struggle

Rohit Sharma has had a disappointing start to IPL 2025, struggling to find form in the first three matches, scoring just 21 runs in total. His highest score this season came in the last game against KKR, where he managed only 13 before falling to Andre Russell. This dip in form isn’t new, as since IPL 2024, he has been dismissed for a single-digit score in 7 out of 17 matches and has crossed 50 only twice. With Mumbai Indians looking to build momentum after their recent win, they will need their senior opener to step up and deliver strong performances.

6:30 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the match between LSG and MI will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the match and toss related updates here.

6:26 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: LSG's opening woes

LSG have struggled to establish a strong opening partnership in IPL 2025, losing an early wicket in each of their three matches so far. Aiden Markram, who started the season poorly with two early dismissals, showed some form in the last game with a 28-run knock. However, this time, it was Mitchell Marsh who fell cheaply. Given that LSG have opted for two overseas players at the top, they will be hoping for better starts or might even consider a change, possibly bringing in Rishabh Pant as an opener. So far, their opening partnership has produced just 51 runs in three innings at an average of 17.0 and a strike rate of 124, without a single 50-run stand. Among all teams, LSG have the third-lowest opening partnership average this season, ahead of only CSK (6.3) and KKR (15.3). Individually, Markram has struggled as well, scoring just 44 runs in three innings at an average of 14.7 and a strike rate of 126.

6:20 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head
  • Overall: Matches – 6 | LSG Won – 5 | MI Won – 1
  • At Lucknow: Matches – 2 | LSG Won – 2 | MI Won – 0

6:15 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Rishabh Pant's recent T20 stats

  • Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025: Inns – 3, Runs – 17, Avg – 5.7, SR – 65, HS - 15
  • Rishabh Pant since IPL 2024: vs Pace: Avg – 43.4, SR – 177 | vs Spin: Avg – 22.7, SR - 113
  • Rishabh Pant as opener in T20s: Inns – 21, Runs – 644, Avg – 32.2, SR – 162, 50s/100s – 5/1

6:10 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: MI's probable playing 11

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar. 
 
Impact Sub: Vignesh Puthur

6:05 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: LSG's probable playing 11

LSG Playing 11 (probables): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh.
 
Impact Sub: M Siddharth / Prince Yadav

5:59 PM

IPL 2025 | LSG vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of match number 16 of IPL 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. LSG is leading MI by 5-1 in the last six head-to-head meetings. Will the home team extend their lead today, or will the five-time champions come back with a counterattack? Stay tuned to find out.

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is hosting Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Super Giants vs Indians' clash is  a mid-table clash as Mumbai are at sixth position while Lucknow at 7th in the IPL 2025 points table. In the match Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first.   In an unpleasent revelation, MI skipper Hardik Pandya informed that Rohit Sharma will be missing out in the match due to knee injury. Raj Bawa is his replacemet in the team.
 
Meanwhile, all the eyes will be on most expensive player in IPL history and LSG captain Rishabh Pant who has been under the scanner due to his poor form and his team lack-lustre performance so far in IPL. Under his leadership, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise not only losing the match but the bowlers looked clueless as well. The late recovery of pace-sensation Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep has not been doing good for the team either.
 
In the batting front, Pant has not been able to make an impact in the games so far. He he has not even reached 20 runs combined in the three innings that he has played. He came in early in the last game, and despite that he got out to Maxwell after scoring just 2 runs. He has especially been struggling against spin bowling, and this might lead to them trying to bat him up the order – to open the innings. The opening partnership also hasn’t been great for them so far, so they might be keen to switch things up.
   
  • Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025: Inns – 3, Runs – 17, Avg – 5.7, SR – 65, HS - 15
  • Rishabh Pant since IPL 2024: vs Pace: Avg – 43.4, SR – 177 | vs Spin: Avg – 22.7, SR - 113
  • Rishabh Pant as opener in T20s: Inns – 21, Runs – 644, Avg – 32.2, SR – 162, 50s/100s – 5/1
 
IPL 2025: LSG vs MI Playing 11  
 
  LSG Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
 
Impact Sub: TBA
 
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probables): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur
 
Impact Sub: TBA
 
LSG vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
  The live telecast for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast LSG vs MI match with English commentary
 
LSG vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: 
 
  The live streaming for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app. 
 
  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News