IPL 2025: CSK vs DC playing 11, live toss time, Chennai weather forecast

Noor Ahmed's guile will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's artistry as two wrist spinners will drive the narrative in a match where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could be led by MS Dhoni in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad against Delhi Capitals (DC) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (April 5).
Gaikwad suffered a blow on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday and the CSK skipper remains doubtful for the contest against the visitors.
It will be an afternoon game in sapping Chennai heat and the kind of tracks on offer will certainly make it a 50-50 match. Kuldeep with an economy rate of 5.25 is the best in terms of quality among the four spinners expected to be in action during the game.
Afghanistan spinner Noor has so far got nine wickets at an equally impressive economy rate of 6.83 and he can certainly prove to be a handful during the middle overs with balls expected to grip the surface.
It will be an engaging contest as both wrist spinners are very different in nature. While Noor bowls at a quicker pace and mostly takes the ball away from the right handers, wily customer Kuldeep has perfected the art of using the angles of the crease and varying the pace of his deliveries.
In case of Noor, the trajectory is flatter while Kuldeep gives the ball more air while also changing his arm speed as per requirement.
In terms of batting, DC will certainly hold a slight advantage with the middle-order having a bit more firepower this year with presence of Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam and the seasoned KL Rahul, who is expected to play with lot more freedom given that there are no captaincy burden on him in his new franchise.
For CSK, the diminishing returns of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is no more the finisher he was, is an issue.
CSK vs DC head-to-head in Indian Premier League
Total matches played: 30
CSK won: 19
DC won: 11
No result: 0
Squads of both teams
CSK squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
DC squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
IPL 2025 match on April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals live toss, CSK vs DC telecast and Chennai vs Delhi live streaming details
Which teams will clash on April 5 (Friday) in IPL 2025?
Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will clash in IPL 2025 on April 5 (Friday).
What is the venue of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?
Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 5.
When will the live toss for the CSK vs DC take place?
The live toss for the CSK vs DC cricket match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on April 5.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match in India?
The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the CSK vs DC match.