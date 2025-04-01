LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to bowl first

Match number 13 of IPL 2025 saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) taking on against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Both teams head into this match with a win under their belts. PBKS emerged victorious in a thrilling high-scoring encounter against Gujarat Titans at their home ground, while LSG delivered a dominant performance to crush Sunrisers Hyderabad on their turf. After a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals, LSG bounced back strongly, while PBKS will be aiming to extend their winning streak.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Lucknow The match promises an exciting contest as both sides boast world-class players. LSG features top talent like Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and Mitchell Marsh, while PBKS counters with key players such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Glenn Maxwell. Fans can expect a tight contest between bat and ball, potentially leading to a nail-biting finish.

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact player: Akash Singh

Punjab Kings playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player: Nehal Wadhera

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live toss:

The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live telecast:

The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will telecast the LSG vs PBKS match with English commentary.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live streaming:

The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.