MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: MI win the toss, opt to bowl first; Rohit, Bumrah returns

Mumbai Indians (MI), struggling early in IPL 2025 with three losses in four matches, look to bounce back as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 20 at Wankhede Stadium. MI won the toss and chose to field first. In a boost for the home side, both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have returned to the playing XI, while RCB go in with an unchanged lineup. This game is pivotal for both teams, but particularly for MI, who are currently sitting 8th on the points table. Bumrah's comeback could be a game-changer, especially against a formidable RCB batting lineup. The stakes are high, with MI hoping to address their batting inconsistencies, which have been somewhat mitigated by standout individual performances up until now.

RCB, despite a tough loss in their first home match against Gujarat Titans, comes into this game with a strong sense of confidence, having secured wins over Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season. However, their top-order, featuring big names like Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Tim David, is still working on finding consistency. The potential inclusion of Bumrah in MI's squad could pose a significant challenge to RCB, testing their batting strength and pushing them to perform under pressure.

IPL 2025: MI vs RCB Playing 11

MI Playing 11: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact player: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa

RCB Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact player: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 7 PM IST today.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast MI vs RCB match with English commentary

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.