IPL 2025: Matches left and wins required for teams to make playoffs

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR skipper Riyan Parag smashes 5 sixes in an over vs KKR The playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 are only 16 days away, and fans are still waiting for the first team to punch their ticket to the next stage of the competition — let alone all four. However, we already have two confirmed teams who will not be part of the final four — five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.

Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with 16 points, are leading the points table. And although, historically, they would already have enough points to confirm a playoff berth, the current scenario of IPL 2025 could see more than four teams finishing with 16 points. This means RCB’s wait for the ‘Q’ continues.

But what are the remaining fixtures for all teams, and what do they need to do to book their place in the playoffs? Let’s take a look.

Note: Since CSK and RR are already eliminated, they are not included in this analysis.

1) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points)

Also Read

Remaining matches:

vs Lucknow Super Giants – 9 May, Lucknow

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 13 May, Bengaluru

vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 17 May, Bengaluru

Rajat Patidar-led RCB are currently the favourites to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2025. They beat CSK in a last-ball thriller on Saturday to reach 16 points. Even if they lose their remaining games, they can still qualify for the final four — however, they will need at least six teams to finish the league stage with 14 points or fewer.

2) Mumbai Indians (14 points)

Remaining matches:

vs Gujarat Titans – 6 May, Mumbai

vs Punjab Kings – 11 May, Dharamsala

vs Delhi Capitals – 15 May, Mumbai

After their first five games, no one gave Mumbai Indians much chance to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2025. But fast-forward six matches, and MI now have 14 points from 11 games and are second on the table with a net run rate of +1.274. MI need to win at least one of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff spot. However, if they maintain their winning streak and win all three, they could qualify directly for Qualifier 1.

3) Gujarat Titans (14 points)

Remaining matches:

vs Mumbai Indians – 6 May, Mumbai

vs Delhi Capitals – 11 May, Delhi

vs Lucknow Super Giants – 14 May, Ahmedabad

vs Chennai Super Kings – 18 May, Ahmedabad

One of the most consistent teams of IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans also have 14 points — the same as MI — but are placed third due to their inferior net run rate. Like MI, GT need to win at least one of their remaining four matches to confirm a top-four finish. And since they are playing MI next, one of these two teams will qualify directly after that clash.

4) Punjab Kings (13 points)

Remaining matches:

vs Lucknow Super Giants – 5 May, Dharamsala

vs Delhi Capitals – 8 May, Dharamsala

vs Mumbai Indians – 11 May, Dharamsala

vs Rajasthan Royals – 16 May, Jaipur

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings have been consistent throughout the season. However, a few losses in between wins and an abandoned match against KKR have placed them fourth with 13 points. They need to win at least two of their remaining four matches to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, as anything less could prove costly.

5) Delhi Capitals (12 points)

Remaining matches:

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 5 May, Hyderabad

vs Punjab Kings – 8 May, Dharamsala

vs Gujarat Titans – 11 May, Delhi

vs Mumbai Indians – 15 May, Mumbai

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals started the season with four straight wins but have since lost four of their last six matches. They are currently fifth with 12 points. However, the Delhi-based franchise still have a chance to turn things around. Two wins from their remaining four matches could be enough to see them through to the playoffs. With games remaining against top teams like GT, MI and PBKS, any two wins among these could keep their playoff hopes alive.

6) Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points)

Remaining matches:

vs Chennai Super Kings – 7 May, Kolkata

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 10 May, Hyderabad

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 17 May, Bengaluru

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, beat Rajasthan Royals in a close game by two runs on Sunday to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race. They have three matches remaining and can reach a maximum of 17 points by winning all of them. This means the men from Kolkata must win all three remaining games to confirm their place in the playoffs.

7) Lucknow Super Giants (10 points)

Remaining matches:

vs Punjab Kings – 5 May, Dharamsala

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 9 May, Lucknow

vs Gujarat Titans – 14 May, Ahmedabad

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 18 May, Lucknow

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants started strong, winning four of their first six matches. However, they lost momentum, winning just one of their next four games. They are currently ranked seventh. LSG must win three of their remaining four matches to stay in contention — not an easy task considering their upcoming fixtures include PBKS, RCB, GT and SRH.

8) Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points)

Remaining matches:

vs Delhi Capitals – 5 May, Hyderabad

vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 10 May, Hyderabad

vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 13 May, Bengaluru

vs Lucknow Super Giants – 18 May, Lucknow

Last year’s finalists, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, are currently ranked ninth with just 6 points. Yet, they still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. First, they must win all four of their remaining matches. Then, they’ll have to hope that teams below the current top three end with 14 points or fewer. In such a scenario, SRH could qualify based on net run rate. However, their current NRR of -1.192 makes a top-four finish highly unlikely.