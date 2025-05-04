IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails again after century heroics for RR

Check KKR vs RR full scorecard here Rajasthan Royals' young sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, took the field once again against Kolkata Knight Riders but failed to make an impact again, just two matches after grabbing headlines with his record-breaking century.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Opening the innings for RR, Vaibhav began in style, driving the first ball for a boundary through covers. However, his innings was cut short on the very next delivery. A mistimed shot landed safely in the hands of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane at mid-on, sending the youngster back to the pavilion in the very first over of the chase.

While fans and teammates appreciated his aggressive intent, the team would have hoped for a longer stay at the crease from the promising opener.

In his previous outing against Mumbai Indians, Vaibhav was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Today’s early exit will certainly be another disappointing moment for the young batter. BCCI instructed to protect Suryavanshi Former India coach Greg Chappell suggested that Vaibhav needs to be protected just like Sachin tendulkar in order to ensure he turns up to be an asset for India in the future. “Sachin Tendulkar succeeded as a teenager not simply due to talent but because of a solid support system - a stoic temperament, a wise coach, a family that protected him from the circus. On the other hand, Vinod Kambli, equally talented and perhaps more flamboyant, struggled to balance fame and discipline. His fall was as dramatic as his rise. Prithvi Shaw is another wunderkind who has fallen but may yet find a way back to the pinnacle,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.