Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants here

PBKS vs LSG broadcast details
PBKS vs LSG broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash in match 52 of IPL 2025 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4. PBKS, currently in fourth spot on the table with six wins and one no-result from 10 matches, will aim to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish and secure a smoother playoff route. Meanwhile, LSG, with five wins from 10 matches, will also look to boost their chances of playoff qualification. All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who share a long-standing history from their time at DC. Iyer’s sublime form continues, while Pant’s late-order spark will be crucial. But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look.  Check full scorecard of PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 here 
 
IPL 2025 PBKS vs LSG Broadcast Details 
IPL 2025 PBKS vs LSG broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch PBKS vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025? 
The PBKS vs LSG match is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025? 

Also Read

IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fails again after century heroics for RR

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: Top five young players who stole the spotlight from icons

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings rope in Mitch Owen as replacement for Glenn Maxwell

The match will take place at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 start? 
The PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 in India? 
The PBKS vs LSG match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the PBKS vs LSG match live in India? 
You can stream the PBKS vs LSG match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR Playing 11, KKR batters vs RR bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR pitch report, highest score, key stats of Eden Gardens

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, PBKS batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsLucknow Super GiantsT20 cricket

First Published: May 04 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story