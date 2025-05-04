IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check full scorecard of PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 here Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash in match 52 of IPL 2025 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4. PBKS, currently in fourth spot on the table with six wins and one no-result from 10 matches, will aim to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish and secure a smoother playoff route. Meanwhile, LSG, with five wins from 10 matches, will also look to boost their chances of playoff qualification. All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who share a long-standing history from their time at DC. Iyer’s sublime form continues, while Pant’s late-order spark will be crucial. But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look.

IPL 2025 PBKS vs LSG Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 PBKS vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch PBKS vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025?

The PBKS vs LSG match is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, 2025.

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?

The match will take place at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 start?

The PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2025 in India?

The PBKS vs LSG match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the PBKS vs LSG match live in India?

You can stream the PBKS vs LSG match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.