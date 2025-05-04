IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Dharamsala

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, May 4, in Match No. 54 of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats This will be a crucial opportunity for the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS to strengthen their playoff hopes, especially given the close tussle in the middle of the points table. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s LSG face a must-win scenario, having already lost five matches this season—one more defeat could push them to the brink of elimination from the playoff race. But which team will walk away with the full two points from the match, and how will the pitch at Dharamsala behave? Let’s break it down.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: Pitch Report for PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025

The pitch at Dharamsala has historically proven favourable for stroke-makers. The surface offers good bounce and carry, making it conducive to free-flowing strokeplay. In the three IPL games played here this season, batters have scored at an average of 31.5 with a strike rate of 145+, and a scoring rate of 9.2 per over.

While pacers have extracted early movement and bounce with the new ball, spinners haven’t had as much impact due to the even nature of the wicket. Expect a high-scoring game, with both captains likely to prefer chasing, especially considering the thin air and fast outfield at Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings' Record at HPCA Stadium

Punjab Kings have played 13 matches at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium so far, of which they have won five and lost eight.

Lucknow Super Giants' Record at HPCA Stadium

LSG’s match against PBKS on Sunday will be their first outing at the HPCA Stadium.

Recent Match at HPCA Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RR Playing 11, KKR batters vs RR bowlers matchups The last match played here was Match No. 58 of IPL 2024 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the match, RCB, batting first, posted 241 for 7 on the board. In reply, PBKS could only reach 181 before being bundled out, as RCB won the game by 60 runs.

Other Key Stats at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

At the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, 13 IPL matches have been played, showcasing a slight advantage for teams batting first, who have won 8 games (61.54%), compared to 5 wins (38.46%) for teams chasing. Interestingly, winning the toss hasn’t translated into consistent success, as teams losing the toss have won more matches (7 wins, 53.85%) than those winning it (6 wins, 46.15%). There have been no matches affected by weather, with zero no-results.

The highest individual score at the venue is 106, scored by Adam Gilchrist for Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 17 May 2011. On the bowling front, the best figures belong to Amit Mishra, who took 4 for 9 for the Deccan Chargers against Punjab Kings on 21 May 2011. The highest team total recorded at the stadium is 241 for 7, achieved by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings on 9 May 2024. In contrast, the lowest team total is 116, posted by Punjab Kings against the Deccan Chargers in 2011. The highest successful run chase at this ground stands at 178 for 5, pulled off by the Deccan Chargers against Punjab Kings on 16 April 2010.