IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, toss stats

The loss of Glenn Maxwell is a setback, but Punjab’s well-rounded squad gives them options. On the other side, LSG are desperate for a turnaround, with Rishabh Pant’s form under the spotlight. Power-hitters like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram must deliver if they are to challenge Punjab at home. With Dharamsala’s conditions in play, this could be a pivotal encounter in the race for the top four. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Punjab Kings rope in Mitch Owen as replacement for Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2025 fixture at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4, in match number 54 of the season. With PBKS sitting in fourth place with 13 points and LSG in sixth with 10, the stakes are high as both teams look to solidify their playoff chances. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has led from the front with four fifties this season, while Prabhsimran Singh’s consistent scoring and Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent hat-trick add to their confidence.The loss of Glenn Maxwell is a setback, but Punjab’s well-rounded squad gives them options. On the other side, LSG are desperate for a turnaround, with Rishabh Pant’s form under the spotlight. Power-hitters like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram must deliver if they are to challenge Punjab at home. With Dharamsala’s conditions in play, this could be a pivotal encounter in the race for the top four.

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head

Overall

Total matches played: 5

PBKS won: 2

LSG won: 3

No result: 0

Head-to-head at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

The match on Sunday will be the first time PBKS and LSG clash at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: Toss Stats (since IPL 2024)

Matches played: 13

Matches won batting first: 8 (61.54%)

Matches won batting second: 5 (38.46%)

Matches won after winning toss: 6 (46.15%)

Matches won after losing toss: 7 (53.85%)

Dharamsala Weather Forecast – PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Dharamsala The weather in Dharamsala on Sunday is less than ideal for a game like PBKS vs LSG. There is a 50 per cent chance of rain from 12 noon. Humidity will hover around 62 per cent. However, despite a prolonged spell of rain being on the cards, fans can expect a reduced-overs game, as the rain is expected to subside by 8 PM IST.

Top Performers in PBKS vs LSG Matches

In PBKS vs LSG encounters in the IPL, several players have consistently delivered standout performances. Lokesh Rahul and Marcus Stoinis lead the run charts with 107 runs each, closely followed by Quinton de Kock with 100. Sikandar Raza has also chipped in with 93 runs, while Nicholas Pooran has contributed 87—showcasing the depth in both batting units.

On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada stands out with nine wickets, proving to be a key weapon for Punjab Kings. Sam Curran has supported well with seven scalps, while LSG's Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have both taken five wickets each. Yash Thakur has added to LSG’s efforts with four wickets, making these players the top performers in the head-to-head battles between the two sides.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The last encounter between LSG and PBKS came in Match 13 of IPL 2025, where LSG batted first and piled up 171/7. In reply, PBKS chased down the target with eight wickets and 20 balls to spare.