IPL 2025: MS Dhoni fails to do the finisher's job; CSK lose by six runs

The five-time IPL champion CSK’s campaign in IPL 2025 hit another low on Sunday as they lost to RR by six runs to record their second successive loss of the season. Lack of firepower in the middle order and MS Dhoni’s refusal to prompt himself up the order once again cost CSK two points. The former CSK and India skipper MS Dhoni came out to bat in the 16th over after the current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (63) lost his wicket to spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Dhoni took a few balls to settle down before hitting a boundary and a six to take CSK close to the line in the chase. However, Dhoni (16 runs off 11 balls) lost his wicket to Sandeep Sharma on the first ball of the final over with CSK still needing 19 to win, as he once again failed to take CSK over the line. While Dhoni’s strike rate was better than most of CSK’s batters today, the question remains whether Dhoni should be promoted up the order to counter CSK’s lack of explosive firepower in the middle order.

Earlier, in CSK’s last game vs RCB, Dhoni scored a brilliant 30 not out off 16 balls, but by the time he added those runs the match was far gone from CSK’s grip.

RR vs CSK match summary:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a thrilling six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to register their first win of the IPL season. Batting first, RR posted 182/9, largely due to a scintillating 81 off 36 balls from Nitish Rana. Promoted to number three, Rana dominated the CSK bowlers with 10 boundaries and five sixes, propelling RR to 79/1 in the powerplay. However, CSK pulled things back in the later overs with Noor Ahmad (2/28) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/22) restricting the Royals' middle and lower order.

Chasing 183, CSK struggled early as Jofra Archer dismissed Rachin Ravindra for a duck. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played a responsible knock, scoring 63 off 45 balls, while Rahul Tripathi (23) and Shivam Dube (18) provided brief support. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the game-changer for RR, picking up four crucial wickets, including Gaikwad, to put CSK on the back foot.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, CSK fought till the very end. MS Dhoni (16 off 11) and Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out off 18) kept hopes alive with some late fireworks. Needing 20 off the final over, CSK fell short as Sandeep Sharma dismissed Dhoni, with Shimron Hetmyer taking a crucial catch. With this win, RR opened their account in the tournament, while CSK suffered their second consecutive loss.