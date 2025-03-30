IPL 2025: RR vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to bounce back from their crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on a slow-turning track in their next IPL 2025 clash. RR, traditionally strong at home, were exposed by KKR’s disciplined bowling, with their batting line-up struggling in a chase exceeding 175 runs. Riyan Parag’s late cameo was ineffective, highlighting RR’s lack of firepower in high-scoring games.

Facing CSK might provide some relief, as the opposition also appears unsettled under inexperienced skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. RR’s spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, though past their prime, could still exploit conditions against CSK’s batting line-up, which struggles against spin. Meanwhile, RR’s Indian pacers, including Sandeep Sharma, lack consistency.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11, Parag and Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL CSK, on the other hand, lacks an overseas batting stalwart like Devon Conway and does not possess a strong bowling attack, with Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed not being major threats. Additionally, they lack a quality spinner to take advantage of the conditions. With both teams struggling in certain areas, RR might feel more comfortable in familiar conditions, making this an important match for their campaign recovery.

RR vs CSK head-to-head:

Out of 29 encounters between RR and CSK in the IPL, CSK have won 16 times while RR emerged victorious on 13 occasions.

Overall

Also Read

Total matches played: 29

RR won: 13

CSK won: 16

N/R: 0

RR vs CSK head-to-head at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (In T20s Since 2021) Matches - 17, Bat 1st Won – 9, Bat 2nd Won – 7, N/R - 1

Avg 1st Inns score – 162/6 (Run Rate – 8.10)

Lowest Total Defended – 131, Highest Target Chased – 223

200+ Totals: 4 times in 16 matches* | Sixes Per Match – 10* (excl. no-results)

Pace: Overs% - 51, Wkts – 85, Avg – 33.1, Eco – 8.8

Spin: Overs% - 49, Wkts – 81, Avg – 25.3, Eco – 6.8 Winning Score at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati (in T20s since 2021) The match between RR and CSK on Sunday will be their first match against each other at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

1st Inns score 160+: Mts – 7, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 1

1st Inns score 140 to 160: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 3

1st Inns score below 140: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won - 3

Overall Team Record:

RR: Mts – 5, Won – 1, Lost – 3, N/R - 1 (Win % - 25)

Highest % of Spin Overs Bowled since 2021 in T20s (IPL Venues):

50% – Lucknow

49% – Guwahati

46% – Jaipur

45% – Mullanpur

44% - Chennai

Top performers in RR vs CSK matches:

Former RR and CSK player Shane Watson is the highest run-scorer in RR vs CSK matches with a total of 711 runs. CSK’s Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni are the next two on the list with 659 and 556 runs respectively.

On the bowling front, once again Ravindra Jadeja, who played for both RR and CSK, holds the top spot in the top wicket-takers list with 20 scalps. Dwayne Bravo and Ravichandran Ashwin are the next two on the list with 16 wickets each.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?