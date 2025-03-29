IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

In match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back after suffering their first defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 17 years when they face Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on Sunday (March 30) at 7:30 PM IST. The turnaround for the Super Kings will not be easy, as they are set to play their second match in two days with minimal time for rest, owing to a travel day on the eve of the match. On the other hand, the Royals are yet to open their account, having lost both their matches by significant margins. Hyderabad posted the second-highest total in IPL history against the Royals in their first match, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) comfortably defeated them by eight wickets with 15 balls to spare.

Check IPL 2025 Match 11 RR vs CSK full scorecard The RR vs CSK fixture will also mark the last match for Riyan Parag as stand-in captain, as Sanju Samson is expected to receive clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after the conclusion of Rajasthan’s third match.

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probables): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni (wk), Noor Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

CSK Impact Subs: Khaleel Ahmed

RR vs CSK head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 30

RR won: 14

CSK won: 16

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Frenemies in action in Guwahati

Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana who represented CSK last season, will turn up for RR this year. Ashwin – who turned up for RR last year will be playing for CSK this year. Many players who played for RR in the past like Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jadeja and Shivam Dube are now playing for CSK. It will be interesting to see how these players perform against their former franchise.

Squads of both teams

CSK squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

IPL 2025 match on March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, RR vs CSK telecast and Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 30 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on March 30 (Saturday) in the second match of the day.

What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL 2025 match?

Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on March 30th second match.

When will the live toss for the RR vs CSK take place?

The live toss for RR vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 30.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royals vs Super Kings IPL 2025 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

