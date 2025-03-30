IPL 2025 RR vs CSK: Guwahati pitch report and Barsapara Stadium key stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday, March 30, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 11 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Both RR and CSK are coming off a loss in their last game, the only difference being CSK won their first game while RR are still searching for their first win of the season. Both teams have failed to find rhythm in their batting, as even CSK, despite their win against MI, have not showed any convincing performance just yet. On top of that, both teams have uncertain batting orders, which is making it even tougher to find rhythm. While it is hard to say who will get back to winning ways first out of the two, we can certainly check the pitch report of the venue and make an assessment of who will be a stronger side on paper on Sunday—RR or CSK.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati: Pitch report for RR vs CSK IPL 2025

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch favours batsmen but rarely produces high-scoring matches. In the last game, Rajasthan scored 151, which Kolkata chased in 17.3 overs. The average first-innings score is around 180, while the second innings averages 165. Fast bowlers get assistance early, while spinners become more effective later. Teams winning the toss usually prefer to bowl first.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

This will be the second consecutive match for the hosts, Rajasthan Royals, at this venue this season, as before this they hosted defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The match was a one-sided affair, as KKR first held RR to a modest total of 151 for 9 after 20 overs of bowling before chasing down the total with eight wickets and 115 balls to spare to secure their first win of the season. KKR’s opener Quinton de Kock was the hero of the match with his unbeaten 97-run innings off 61 balls.

Other key stats for Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted five IPL matches, with teams batting first winning twice, while chasing sides have also secured victories twice, and one match ended without a result. The highest total at the venue is 199 for 4 by Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in 2023, while the lowest is 142 for 9 by Delhi against the same opponent. The most successful chase saw Punjab Kings reach 145 for 5 in 18.5 overs against Rajasthan in 2024, whereas the lowest defended total was 197 for 4 by Punjab against Rajasthan in 2023, indicating the pitch's competitive nature.

With an average first-innings score of 166, the ground has produced balanced encounters. Quinton de Kock holds the highest individual score (97 not out off 61 balls), while Jos Buttler is the top run-scorer with 98 runs in two innings. The venue has witnessed 28 sixes (most by Shimron Hetmyer with 7) and 101 fours (most by Yashasvi Jaiswal with 13).

In bowling, Nathan Ellis holds the best figures (4 for 30 in 4 overs), while Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker with six dismissals at the stadium.