Since making his debut for India in T20 internationals, Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as a reliable and consistent performer, often rising to the occasion in critical moments to help secure victories for his team. His success on the global stage is strongly built on his stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) career, especially during his time with the Mumbai Indians (MI). There, he cemented his reputation as a versatile and dependable middle-order batter, consistently delivering strong performances under pressure.

Suryakumar Yadav has played 150 matches in the IPL, accumulating 3594 runs at an impressive strike rate of 145.32. His tally includes two centuries and 24 fifties, underscoring his importance to the team.

Heading into the 2025 season, Suryakumar will take on additional responsibility, as he is set to lead Mumbai Indians in the early stages of the campaign in the absence of regular captain Hardik Pandya. This opportunity marks an exciting chapter in his career, as he steps into a leadership role for the first time in the IPL.

Now, let’s take a look at the top five most memorable innings played by Suryakumar Yadav in the IPL:

5. 79* vs RCB (2020)

In the 48th match of IPL 2020, Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning, unbeaten knock of 79 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MI was chasing 165, but regular wickets fell, and the pressure mounted. Suryakumar remained composed, playing a brilliant 43-ball knock with three sixes and ten fours at a strike rate of 183.72. His performance guided MI to a memorable victory.

4. 82 vs SRH (2021)

In the 55th match of IPL 2021, MI faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, MI posted a massive 235/9, with Suryakumar contributing an explosive 82 off 40 balls, including 13 fours and six sixes. His performance was crucial in helping MI set a daunting target. Despite Manish Pandey's valiant 69*, SRH fell short by 42 runs, as MI emerged victorious.

3. 83 vs RCB (2023)

In the 54th match of IPL 2023, MI squared off against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 200, Suryakumar Yadav played a breathtaking knock of 83 runs from just 35 balls, hitting seven fours and six sixes. His innings was the driving force behind MI's chase, and they won comfortably, with Suryakumar taking the game away from RCB with his destructive stroke play.

2. 102* vs SRH (2024)

In the 55th match of IPL 2024, MI faced Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede. SRH posted 173/8, but MI found themselves struggling at 31/3 in the fifth over. Suryakumar took charge, playing a brilliant 102* off 51 balls, which included 12 fours and six sixes. His remarkable innings powered MI to a memorable victory, marking his second IPL century.

1. 103* vs GT (2023)

Suryakumar's first-ever IPL century came in the 57th match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede. MI posted a solid total of 218/5, thanks to his explosive 103* off 49 balls, which included 11 fours and six sixes. His blistering knock came at a strike rate of 210.20, helping MI set a formidable target. Despite a strong counterattack by Rashid Khan, who scored 79*, MI won the match by 27 runs. This innings earned Suryakumar the Player of the Match award and highlighted his ability to shine under pressure.