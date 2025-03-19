Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Not having Jasprit Bumrah is a challenge - MI coach Jayawardene

IPL 2025: Not having Jasprit Bumrah is a challenge - MI coach Jayawardene

Bumrah will miss a few initial games of the tournament as he is currently recuperating from a back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru.

Jasprit Bumrah Top 5 bowling performances in Indian Premier League history. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene did not give a time frame for Jasprit Bumrah's return to competitive cricket, and said the pace spearhead's absence will be a massive challenge for his side in the IPL 2025.

Bumrah will miss a few initial games of the tournament as he is currently recuperating from a back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru.

Jasprit Bumrah is at the NCA. We have to wait and see their feedback on him. At the moment it is going well, the progress is on a day to day basis, said Jayawardene during MI's pre-season press meet here on Wednesday. 

 

He is in good spirits, and not having him is a challenge. He is the best bowler in the world, he added..

Bumrah has been sidelined since the final Test against Australia at Sydney in early January, when he could not bowl in the second innings as the hosts chased down 162 to seal a 3-1 series victory.

Bumrah's return is shrouded in uncertainty but MI skipper Hardik Pandya said having an experienced campaigner like the 30-year-old in the dressing room will help him.

Bumrah is expected to link with Mumbai colleagues in the first week of April and could continue his rehabilitation with the team.

I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me Rohit, Surya and Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help, said Pandya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

