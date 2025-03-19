IPL: We've proven that we bowl well in tandem - Narine on partnering Varun

Fresh from his exploits in India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign, Varun Chakravarthy will be a key component of Kolkata Knight Riders' spin attack with his element of "uncertainty" in the upcoming IPL, veteran Sunil Narine said on Wednesday.

The West Indian spin-bowling all-rounder, heading into his 14th IPL season with KKR, believes Chakravarthy's ability to keep batsmen guessing would be key to their bowling unit's success.

"Over the years, we have proven it. We bowl well in tandem. It's always good to have him on my side. He keeps that pressure, that uncertainty -- something you're never sure about," Narine said in a select media interaction while launching 'PariMatch' here.

Chakravarthy, who picked up nine wickets in three matches in the Champions Trophy, has been a mainstay in KKR's lineup since 2020.

After an impressive first season with 17 wickets, he earned his maiden India call-up, though fitness issues delayed his international debut until 2021.

Retained by KKR in 2023, he delivered his best performance yet with 20 wickets and played a key role in their triumph last season.

Have family-like bond with KKR Narine, one of the most decorated spinners in IPL history, is eager to embrace another season with a franchise that is like "family" to him.

"It's good to be back here. It's a place that I love being in, and I obviously enjoy the fans. The IPL is the hardest level of cricket, and as time goes on, it keeps getting tougher. All teams are competitive, and there are no easy games," Narine said.

Beyond his bowling, Narine's explosive batting at the top of the order has also played a crucial role in KKR's third IPL title last year.

"Cricket has evolved so much; you have to evolve with it. At times, you need to contribute with both bat and ball. It's all about confidence and belief in your ability. You have a God-given talent, and you try to make the best out of it," he said.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Narine said: "Starting off, franchise cricket felt like just another tournament. But as time went along, you developed a relationship, and it became like a family.

"This is going to be my 14th year in the IPL. I've played with them outside of IPL as well. It's like a family-based team for me. Every time I play with the Knight Riders logo, it feels like this is where I belong." KKR will begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Narine emphasised the importance of a strong start as they have often slumped after winning a title.

"It's all about how you begin. The key is to get a win and build from there. Yes, we have struggled after winning a title before -- that's just the way life goes. But we're going to give our best shot and hopefully win the title again," he said.

The leadership shift KKR will see new leadership this season with Gautam Gambhir departing to take charge as India's head coach and Ajinkya Rahane replacing Shreyas Iyer as the captain.

Dwayne Bravo, IPL's all-time highest wicket-taker, has joined as team mentor.

Narine remains optimistic.

"GG (Gambhir) had his own way of playing cricket, and he was very successful in the IPL. He will be a big miss, but I'm sure he will be backing us from behind," he said.

On Rahane's captaincy, Narine added: "Rahane is a very experienced cricketer and leader. He has a big responsibility, but he also has senior players to back him. I know we will gel together -- it's about finding the right combinations and winning games." Speaking about Bravo's addition, Narine said: "He has the most T20 wickets -- that speaks for itself. He has plenty of knowledge and a winning spirit. He knows how to win games, and coming to KKR will be no different for him." Despite the leadership changes, KKR have retained key players, including Venkatesh Iyer, who has been re-signed at a huge price of Rs 23.75-crore and named the team's vice-captain.

"When you win a championship, you try to keep the core. We are in a good space, carrying a lot from last year, so the guys know their roles. Hopefully, we can get a good start," Narine said.

Opening with de Kock? Asked whether he would continue opening the batting alongside South African Quinton de Kock, Narine said he remains flexible.

"It depends on the team's needs. Obviously, I'd love to open after how things went last year, but it will be based on the team's requirements," he said.

Overcoming adversity Having faced setbacks like a ban for a suspect bowling action, Narine also reflected on what drives him to keep going.

"It's all about legacy and the game you play. You always want to do well. It boils down to hard work -- nothing is guaranteed. Yes, there will be pressure, but by consistently playing, you find yourself in different scenarios and learn how to get out of them," he concluded.